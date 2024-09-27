Breaking: Deadly Helene speeds toward metro Atlanta as tropical storm
Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart on Nick Saban being retired: ‘I don’t get any more chances to beat him’

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban get together before the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban get together before the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By Connor Riley
15 minutes ago

Georgia has not faced a Nick Saban-less Alabama since 2003, the year before Kirby Smart began working with Saban at LSU.

While Saban will not be coaching Saturday, he will still very much be part of the game.

In the lead-up to the top-five college football matchup, Smart has downplayed the connection between the two national champion coaches — Smart worked with Saban for 11 years at three different stops — especially because Saban will likely be at the game in his capacity with ESPN’s College GameDay.

“I feel like he’s still in it, so I don’t really see it as there being a shadow,” Smart told ESPN’s Chris Low. “He’s announcing. He’s still involved. He’s still trying to make things right in our game. … He ain’t going nowhere. This dude loves it, and he is going to be part of it for a long time. The game is better with him in it. I just have so much respect for him.

“He’s just not coaching anymore, and I don’t get any more chances to beat him.”

ExploreSEC Power Poll: All eyes on highly anticipated Georgia-Alabama matchup

Alabama was 8-2 against Georgia under Saban. Five of those wins came against Smart, including the final Saban-coached SEC championship, which came via a 27-24 win over Georgia in December.

Saban retired in January and the Alabama team that Georgia faces will look different, with an entirely new coaching staff led by Kalen DeBoer. Smart even scooped up one of Saban’s former assistants in Travaris Robinson, now Georgia’s safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Saturday will be a major opportunity for Smart to alter the narrative around his record against the Crimson Tide. Another loss and it goes from Smart having a Saban problem to Smart having an Alabama problem.

Saban now works as an analyst with ESPN’s College GameDay, which will be on hand to preview the game Saturday. Saban made headlines this offseason when he picked Georgia and Texas — not Alabama — to make the SEC championship. Saban later admitted that was to give his former team a little motivation.

It’s yet to be seen who Saban picks Saturday, with College GameDay set for a 9 a.m. broadcast start.

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kirby Smart no longer has to fret about his mentor-turned-nemesis in Tuscaloosa
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Alabama and Georgia meet early in season for another Top-5 showdown, minus the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘College GameDay’ will be on hand for Week 5 game between Georgia football-Alabama
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

SEC Power Poll: All eyes on highly anticipated Georgia-Alabama matchup
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AJC Staff

For players, Georgia-Alabama is the type of game ‘you dream about playing’15m ago
Georgia Bulldogs provide Thursday injury update ahead of Alabama game
Before Georgia’s ‘First Five’ there was Jim Hurley
Featured
Placeholder Image

LIVE UPDATES
Deadly Helene speeds toward metro Atlanta as tropical storm10m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents