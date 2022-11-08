Kirby Smart on Mississippi State: ‘They’ve got some really good backs’

Smart also mentioned MSU coach Mike Leach has adapted throughout his coaching career, expanding past the air-raid offense he was known for at Texas Tech (which he coached at from 2000-09).

“I enjoy being around him,” Smart said of Leach. “I don’t know him that well, probably as well as I know some others because he was out west for a large time I’ve been coaching here. But he was at Valdosta State when I was in high school. And his staff recruited me to go to Valdosta State from right down the road. So I know he was there at that time. And I know a lot about him and followed his career because of (Samford coach Chris Hatcher) and because of the air raid kind of family. But I have a lot of respect for what he does. He’s evolved, too. He’s not stayed exactly the same. Their backs and their commitment to the run, the so-called just air raid. And he’s brought that physicality, really, to the SEC in terms of what he does.”

