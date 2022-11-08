Kirby Smart on Mississippi State: ‘They’ve got some really good backs’

ATHENS - Mississippi State quarterback, Will Rogers, leads the SEC in passing yards (2,912) and passing touchdowns (26). That passing attack is likely the main thing Georgia will have to limit in its upcoming trip to Starkville Saturday, with Rogers averaging just under 49 attempts per game. But it isn’t the only thing, Georgia coach Kirby Smart pointed out Monday in preparation.
“You’d be mistaken if you think they’re just throwing it,” Smart said. “Because they’ve got some really good backs and they’re really physical upfront. And they space you out. There’s more gaps in the run game. They’re really gashing people running the ball this year. And I think that’s the biggest difference, is they are committed to running the ball and being physical upfront.
“And people have the wrong demeanor when they go to play this team that, ‘Oh, man I’m going to go out here and pass rush and get all these sacks.’ They’re not going to let you do that. No. 1, they pass-cover really well. No. 2 they run-scheme really well. And they’ve got good backs. So it’s not going to be a deal where it’s all about secondary. Secondary’s got to play well every week.”
Granted, Mississippi State (6-3) is last in the SEC in rushing yards per game at 80.67, and 12th in rushing touchdowns with 10. For context, Georgia (9-0) is No. 5 in rushing yards per game (194) and No. 1 in rushing touchdowns (29).
But, MSU running backs Dillon Johnson (406 yards) and Jo’quavious Marks (357) both rank in the top 25 of the SEC’s leading rushers (Johnson at No. 21 and Marks at No. 25). Georgia will have its hands full trying to contain Mississippi State’s passing game, but those numbers are of note.
Smart also mentioned MSU coach Mike Leach has adapted throughout his coaching career, expanding past the air-raid offense he was known for at Texas Tech (which he coached at from 2000-09).
“I enjoy being around him,” Smart said of Leach. “I don’t know him that well, probably as well as I know some others because he was out west for a large time I’ve been coaching here. But he was at Valdosta State when I was in high school. And his staff recruited me to go to Valdosta State from right down the road. So I know he was there at that time. And I know a lot about him and followed his career because of (Samford coach Chris Hatcher) and because of the air raid kind of family. But I have a lot of respect for what he does. He’s evolved, too. He’s not stayed exactly the same. Their backs and their commitment to the run, the so-called just air raid. And he’s brought that physicality, really, to the SEC in terms of what he does.”
