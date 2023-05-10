Kirby Smart: Decision not to go to White House ‘nothing political’

The Bulldogs’ decision not to travel to Washington comes after months of uncertainty and some criticism of the White House from Georgia fans and Republican leaders. They faulted the Biden administration for failing to act sooner to invite the back-to-back national football champions for a visit.

The entire Georgia congressional delegation even sent a letter to the White House in January asking the team to be recognized “at your earliest convenience.”

The White House offered several dates earlier this year, said an official briefed on the scheduling back-and-forth, but they weren’t able to reach an agreement.

The Bidens will host the NCAA men’s and women’s champions at the White House on May 26. The University of Connecticut men’s team and the Louisiana State women’s team won national titles in April. The Biden administration has not announced which collegiate teams will attend the June 12 event.

Several key Republicans reacted to the news that Georgia rejected the invitation Tuesday.

“I don’t blame them. Go Dawgs,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Mike Collins who represents Athens.

“Go Dawgs!” was the response from former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

“Dragging their feet on inviting to the White House the champions in the state Biden only won by 11,000 votes is another dumb move,” wrote conservative commentator Erick Erickson.

During his first two years in office, Biden hosted championship winning professional teams at the White House, including the Braves in September.

-Staff reporters Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell and Chip Towers contributed to this article.