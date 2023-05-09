UGA football team declines invitation to White House celebration

“It is our hope that this repeat championship team can join the many teams prior that have been honored by the President,” the bipartisan group wrote.

A Biden administration official said in February that the president “looks forward to welcoming” the team and downplayed the whispers of a snub. It wasn’t until last week, however, that the team received a formal invitation with a date attached.

During his first two years in office, Biden hosted championship winning professional teams at the White House, including the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Braves.

The first college teams to be celebrated will be the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball champions, the University of Connecticut Huskies and the Louisiana State University Tigers, respectively. They are scheduled for a White House visit on May 26.

The Biden administration has not announced which collegiate teams will attend the June 12 event.

Staff writer Chip Towers contributed to this article.