Kalen DeBoer: ‘Really strong’ threat of Alabama roster getting poached

Receiver Isaiah Bond, who caught the winning touchdown against Auburn in November, is the first big-name player to enter the portal. All eyes are on star defensive back Caleb Downs, a Mill Creek product, especially after former Alabama defensive backs coach (and lauded recruiter) Travaris Robinson was announced as a co-defensive coordinator for Georgia on Saturday.

“I don’t care where you’re at, if you see an opportunity to add to your team, especially if it might hurt one of your competitors, you’re going to do that,” DeBoer said Saturday regarding other teams trying to raid Alabama’s roster. “Unfortunately, that’s the situation that college football, college athletics is in right now where those things can happen pretty quickly. In many cases, there’s not much as far as consequences if you’re not handling things the right way.”

DeBoer’s primary message to his players:

“I’ve tried to show them a little bit of my vision, but I’ve also told them that I understand that you can’t buy into my vision until you know me,” he said. “Just give me a chance to show you a few of the things. I’m going to listen to you. I’m going to meet you where you’re at right now. Try to show them through some proof of what’s happened.”