Justin Fields rallies Bears to win over Dolphins in his first NFL game

CHICAGO — Once rookie quarterback Justin Fields settled in the Chicago Bears saw the playmaking ability they dreamed about on draft day.
Fields, who played at Harrison high before one season at Georgia, rallied Chicago back Saturday from a 13-0 deficit in his NFL debut by throwing for a touchdown and running for one in a 20-13 exhibition-game victory over the Miami Dolphins.
In just over two quarters of playing time, Fields was 14 of 20 for 142 yards. Fields’ passing also helped the Bears get on the scoreboard for the first time with a 53-yard Cairo Santos field goal on the final play of the first half. Until that possession, the Bears hadn’t picked up a first down as Miami dominated play early.
With Soldier Field fans chanting “Let’s Go Fields,” the former Ohio State passer replaced starter Andy Dalton with 12:11 left until halftime, but he needed a few drives to get warmed up. Fields' TD pass came after he had scrambled 21 yards for a first-down conversion.
The Bears put away the win with Brian Johnson's 44-yard field goal after a 51-yard run by Artavis Pierce in the fourth quarter after Fields left the game.
Credit: AP
The passing of Jacoby Brissette and Tua Tagovailoa staked the Dolphins to their early lead.
Brissette threw a 23-yard TD pass to Salvon Ahmed and Jason Sanders had field goals of 21 and 35 yards in the first half.
Tagovailoa, who started for Miami, found tight end Mike Gesicke for a 50-yard completion to set up the 21-yard field goal. Tagovailoa went 8 of 11 for 99 yards. Brissette was 6 of 10 for 67 yards.
The Dolphins host Atlanta on Aug. 21. They will host the Falcons in joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday leading up to the game.
The Bears host Buffalo on Aug. 21. Fields and former Georgia QB Jake Fromm could be on the same field again.