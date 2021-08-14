Justin Fields rallies Bears to win over Dolphins in his first NFL game

Fields, who played at Harrison high before one season at Georgia, rallied Chicago back Saturday from a 13-0 deficit in his NFL debut by throwing for a touchdown and running for one in a 20-13 exhibition-game victory over the Miami Dolphins.

In just over two quarters of playing time, Fields was 14 of 20 for 142 yards. Fields’ passing also helped the Bears get on the scoreboard for the first time with a 53-yard Cairo Santos field goal on the final play of the first half. Until that possession, the Bears hadn’t picked up a first down as Miami dominated play early.