QB JT Daniels passes Georgia to victory over Mississippi State

Georgia Bulldogs | 47 minutes ago
By Chip Towers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATHENS – Georgia, back in black jerseys and with a new quarterback under center, got back on the winning track Saturday with a 31-24 win over Mississippi State at Sanford Stadium.

But it was way harder than they could have ever expected. JT Daniels, making his first start and playing for the first time since transferring to UGA from Southern Cal in late May, passed for 401 yards and four touchdowns on 28-of-38 passing. The Bulldogs needed every last completion as they were held to just eight yards rushing.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s defense struggled with Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. Piloted by freshman quarterback Will Rogers, Mississippi State passed for 336 yards as well. But Georgia got the defensive plays it needed to hold on.

Azeez Ojulari sacked Rogers on fourth-and-4 at midfield in the game’s final minute, allowing Daniels and Georgia’s offense to assume the victory formation.

