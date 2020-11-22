QB JT Daniels passes Georgia to victory over Mississippi State

But it was way harder than they could have ever expected. JT Daniels, making his first start and playing for the first time since transferring to UGA from Southern Cal in late May, passed for 401 yards and four touchdowns on 28-of-38 passing. The Bulldogs needed every last completion as they were held to just eight yards rushing.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s defense struggled with Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. Piloted by freshman quarterback Will Rogers, Mississippi State passed for 336 yards as well. But Georgia got the defensive plays it needed to hold on.