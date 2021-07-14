JT Daniels, Jordan Davis to represent UGA at SEC Media Days

Daniels, a 6-3, 210-pound junior, started Georgia’s final four games of the 2020 season after sitting out the first six contests because of precautions from a 2019 knee surgery. The Bulldogs went 4-0 in those games, as Daniels completed 67% of his passes for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions. He threw for 392 yards and a touchdown while leading the Bulldogs to three fourth-quarter scoring drives in Georgia’s come-from-behind win over No. 8 Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Daniels transferred to UGA last summer after spending his first two seasons at Southern Cal. Daniels started every game he played for the Trojans as a freshman, but had to sit out his sophomore season after suffering an ACL injury in the season-opening game. He left USC with 2,887 yards passing, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Davis earned second-team All-American honors last season despite missing three contests because of injuries. A 15-game starter at nose guard, Davis has developed from a 3-star signee into an almost unblockable force in the middle of Georgia’s defense. In the Peach Bowl last season, he had three solo tackles, a sack and a blocked field-goal attempt in the Bulldogs’ 24-21 victory.

2021 SEC Media Days players

Alabama

· Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior

· John Metchie, WR, Junior

Arkansas

· Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior

· Grant Morgan, LB, Senior

Auburn

· Bo Nix, QB, Junior

· Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior

Florida

· Zach Carter, DL, Senior

· Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

· JT Daniels, QB, Junior

· Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

Kentucky

· Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior

· Josh Paschal, DE, Senior

LSU

· Austin Deculus, OT, Senior

· Derek Stingley, DB, Junior

Ole Miss

· Matt Corral, QB, Junior

· Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior

Mississippi State

· Aaron Brule, LB, Junior

· Austin Williams, WR, Senior

Missouri

· Akial Byers, DL, Senior

· Case Cook, OL, Senior

South Carolina

· Kingsley Enagbare, DE, Senior

· Nick Muse, TE, Senior

Tennessee

· Velus Jones, WR, Senior

· Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

· Kenyon Green, OL, Junior

· DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior

Vanderbilt

· Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore

· Daevion Davis, DL, Junior