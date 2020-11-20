Georgia-Mississippi State: TV, online, radio information

Much of the buzz this week as No. 13 Georgia prepares to return to action against Mississippi State involves whether this game will mark the Bulldogs debut of JT Daniels.
The transfer from USC sustained a knee injury in the 2019 season opener while with the Trojans and hasn’t played in a game since. He has slowly worked his way into the mix at Georgia, and he plays a critical position where no one has staked a solid claim on the job.
Stetson Bennett and D’Wan Mathis have had their chance and played to mixed results. Saturday could be Daniels’ time to show what he can do.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 21
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens
Records: No. 13 Georgia, 4-2, 4-2 SEC; Mississippi State, 2-4, 2-4.
Television: SEC Network will televise the game. Dave Neal will handle play-by-play, with DJ Shockley as the analyst and Lauren Sisler as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and Chuck Dowdle is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio 81/81/81.
Online: GeorgiaDogs.com