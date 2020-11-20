Georgia-Mississippi State: TV, online, radio information

The transfer from USC sustained a knee injury in the 2019 season opener while with the Trojans and hasn’t played in a game since. He has slowly worked his way into the mix at Georgia, and he plays a critical position where no one has staked a solid claim on the job.

Stetson Bennett and D’Wan Mathis have had their chance and played to mixed results. Saturday could be Daniels’ time to show what he can do.