James Cook, Kearis Jackson ready to fill slot for Bulldogs

First-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken has liked what he’s seen from Jackson, who he called a “relative surprise in terms of his consistency and the ways he has played and developed.”

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have a lot of other options. Without Blaylock, they still have 17 wide receivers in camp, 12 of them scholarship-holders. The bad news for position coach Cortez Hankton is very few of them have game experience.

“This is a group of talented guys who have truly been a joy to work with They’re excited about the opportunities they have in front of them, with a couple of guys leaving last year. We’re still relatively young with certain guys we’re counting on, like George [Pickens] and some of the incoming freshmen,

The top three receivers in Georgia’s rotation heading into Saturday’s remain Pickens, Jackson and senior Demetris Robertson. Look for “D-Rob” to get even more work now at flanker. The real question in camp revolved around which receivers would come in next.

Georgia signed five receivers in the 2020 recruiting class, four of whom were rated Top 50 wideouts. The prospects of Jermaine Burton (the nation’s No. 8 rated WR prospect), Arian Smith (No. 9), Jermaine Burton (No. 15) and Justin Robinson (No. 49) getting on the field this season certainly improve. However, generally, it takes freshmen receivers some time to acclimate to SEC football. Even Blaylock and George Pickens struggled with assignments and hot-reads well into midseason last year.

As for the lettermen, there is the usual preseason buzz about junior Matt Landers and redshirt sophomore Tommy Bush. But each stands 6-5 and they don’t have the physical characteristics typical of a Z receiver, who often goes in motion, crosses the field and often gets the ball in the backfield.

Trey Blount, a 6-2, 200-pound junior out of Atlanta’s Pace Academy, could get more reps at flanker. He has been working behind Pickens at split end. Redshirt freshman Makiya Tongue (6-2, 210) also might get a look.

Monken was asked this week about the Georgia wideouts he inherited.

“Some of the older guys that still have work to do as developmental players that need the reps,” Monken said. “Guys like Matt Landers, D-Rob. I know (D-Rob’s) one of our older players but from a developmental standpoint. Tommy Bush and some of our older guys that I think will push for playing time.”

The Bulldogs will work out the rotation in earnest on Saturday when they conduct their first scrimmage of preseason camp at Sanford Stadium.