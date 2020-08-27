Bulldogs lose WR Dominick Blaylock to another knee injury

Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock suffered another knee injury during preseason camp Wednesday and is out for the year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has confirmed.
Blaylock, a rising sophomore from Marietta, first suffered an ACL injury in the first half of the SEC Championship game against LSU last season. At the time, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound speedster had emerged as one of the Bulldogs’ pass-catching threats. He started three games, played in 12 and finished with 310 yards and 5 touchdowns on 18 receptions.
Blaylock’s father reported this summer that his son was “ahead of schedule” in his rehabilitation from that injury and was on track to play early this season. Coach Kirby Smart said at the outset of camp that Blaylock was able to do some “straight-line running” but otherwise was not yet fully recovered.
Blaylock’s injury is a major setback for Georgia’s wide receiving corps. Led by sophomore George Pickens, the group has a lot of talent but not a lot of playing experience. Blaylock was the third-leading returning receiver. He also was a kick returner for the Bulldogs.
Blaylock got the majority of his work at the slot position. Redshirt sophomore Kearis Jackson and senior Demetris Robertson also have experience at that spot. They, too, return kicks.
Georgia opens the season against Arkansas on Sept. 26.
