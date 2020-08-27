Bulldogs lose WR Dominick Blaylock to another knee injury

Blaylock, a rising sophomore from Marietta, first suffered an ACL injury in the first half of the SEC Championship game against LSU last season. At the time, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound speedster had emerged as one of the Bulldogs’ pass-catching threats. He started three games, played in 12 and finished with 310 yards and 5 touchdowns on 18 receptions.

Blaylock’s father reported this summer that his son was “ahead of schedule” in his rehabilitation from that injury and was on track to play early this season. Coach Kirby Smart said at the outset of camp that Blaylock was able to do some “straight-line running” but otherwise was not yet fully recovered.