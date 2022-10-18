ajc logo
X

Jake Fromm signed to Commanders practice squad

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Jake Fromm is getting another chance in the NFL.

The Washington Commanders signed the former Georgia quarterback to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Starting quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss from 4-6 weeks after fracturing a finger on his throwing hand in last week’s win over the Chicago Bears. Taylor Heinicke will replace Wentz as the starter, and rookie Sam Howell will be the backup.

Fromm was a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 NFL draft. After spending his rookie season on the Bills roster, Fromm was released and signed to the practice squad.

He signed later with the New York Giants, where he appeared in three games and started two at the end of last season. He replaced interim starter Mike Glennon, who played after an injury to starter Daniel Jones, in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 19. He got his first career start in a Week 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and threw for only 25 yards on 17 attempts with one interception in a 34-10 loss. He also started the final week against the Commanders in a 22-7 loss.

Fromm finished the season going 27-for-60 for 210 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. He was not re-signed following the season and remained a free agent.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key has little to say about Mike Daniels’ resignation5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Road to Atlanta’ still runs through Athens and No. 1 Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Jeff Sims ‘day to day’ ahead of Georgia Tech-Virginia game
18h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key, J Batt may not be as familiar as some think
21h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key, J Batt may not be as familiar as some think
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Road to Atlanta’ still runs through Athens and No. 1 Georgia
3h ago
Stout defense separates No. 1 Georgia from SEC contenders
Bulldogs take note: Glory is fleeting, just ask Braves
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Tuesday. How to watch
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top