Jake Fromm signed to Commanders practice squad

Fromm was a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 NFL draft. After spending his rookie season on the Bills roster, Fromm was released and signed to the practice squad.

He signed later with the New York Giants, where he appeared in three games and started two at the end of last season. He replaced interim starter Mike Glennon, who played after an injury to starter Daniel Jones, in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 19. He got his first career start in a Week 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and threw for only 25 yards on 17 attempts with one interception in a 34-10 loss. He also started the final week against the Commanders in a 22-7 loss.