Jake Fromm signed to Commanders practice squad

Jake Fromm is getting another chance in the NFL.
The Washington Commanders signed the former Georgia quarterback to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.
Starting quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss from 4-6 weeks after fracturing a finger on his throwing hand in last week’s win over the Chicago Bears. Taylor Heinicke will replace Wentz as the starter, and rookie Sam Howell will be the backup.
Fromm was a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 NFL draft. After spending his rookie season on the Bills roster, Fromm was released and signed to the practice squad.
He signed later with the New York Giants, where he appeared in three games and started two at the end of last season. He replaced interim starter Mike Glennon, who played after an injury to starter Daniel Jones, in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 19. He got his first career start in a Week 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and threw for only 25 yards on 17 attempts with one interception in a 34-10 loss. He also started the final week against the Commanders in a 22-7 loss.
Fromm finished the season going 27-for-60 for 210 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. He was not re-signed following the season and remained a free agent.
