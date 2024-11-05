In collegiate debut, Georgia freshman ties program record held by Dominique Wilkins

“It’s pretty cool just to be the same sentence as Dominique Wilkins right? Pretty cool,” basketball coach Mike White said.

Tennessee Tech didn’t have an answer for Newell as he was easily the best player on the court.

Graduate transfer Dakota Leffew didn’t start but was Georgia’s most impactful guard, finishing with 18 points, knocking down four of his six 3-point attempts.

Sophomore Silas Demary was in consistent foul trouble came back into the game with 11:22 remaining with four fouls, he picked up his first basket on an attacking layup. He notched 6 points and an assist on the night. Demary was able to successfully finish the game without picking up his fifth foul but made only 1 of his 6 attempts from the field.

After a Newell miss, Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey scrambled for an offensive rebound and successfully scored. On the ensuing possession, Godfrey picked up a steal and slammed the ball home on an easy transition dunk to push Georgia’s lead to nine with seven minutes left in the game. The score elicited a timeout from Tennessee Tech, as it was Georgia’s largest lead of the game.

Godfrey joined Newell in notching a double-double, as he finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles had a chance to cut the lead to one possession with just over thre minutes remaining. But Newell’s block prevented a layup. After Georgia corralled the rebound, Demary missed a layup, only for Newell to grab the rebound and put the ball in the basket. The score made it 78-71, with Georgia successfully closing out the game from there.

“He was fantastic,” White said of Newell. “I don’t think there were as many defensive miscues with him as there were across the board, generally speaking. With six offensive rebounds, in passing lanes defensively, altering shots at the rim. He’s mature beyond his years. He’s an accountable player. He’s got high basketball character.”

Tennessee Tech made 11 of their 28 attempts 3-point shot attempts, which was markedly than Georgia’s 22 percent. Leffew was the only Bulldog to make a three, with the rest of the team going 0-for-12 on the night.

Leffew, Godfrey and Tyrin Lawrence all tied for a team-high three assists for the Bulldogs.

“We’ve just got to be better, to be honest. We got exposed out there. I’m going to keep it real,” Newell said. “We just got to have a great day on Wednesday and prepare for Sunday. Can’t take the win for granted though. We’re 1-0 and just continue on our path.”

Georgia hosts Texas Southern Sunday at 3:30 p.m.