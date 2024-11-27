Smart gives Schumann a lot of credit for what he has done for the Georgia program.

“Glenn’s always been wise, innovative, great teacher,” Smart said on Tuesday. “Both his parents were educators, and teachers, and coaches. And you can see he enjoys being in front of the group, in front of the room, and teaching different ways, thinking outside the box. And he works extremely hard. So he’s dedicated and spends a lot of time on his craft, whether it’s scheme, or fundamentals, or relationships. He was good when he started, but he’s just more experienced now.”

This is not the first time Schumann’s name has come up with other jobs. He interviewed to be the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the 2023 season, before ultimately remaining at Georgia.

In addition to putting his fingerprints on the Georgia defense for the last three years as the defensive coordinator, Schumann is one of the best recruiters in the country. He routinely signs the best linebackers in the country, including North Carolina native Jalon Walker in the 2022 signing class.

Walker was named a Butkus Award finalist this week. The Bulldogs have also sent waves of linebackers into the NFL, from Roquan Smith to Nakobe Dean.

Yet year after year, Schumann continues to churn out great linebackers for Georgia.

“He’s been a great reason in my growth, on and off the field,” sophomore linebacker CJ Allen said. “Just being someone I can go to and talk to about anything, whether it’s football or just life in general. Because he’s one of those coaches, he’ll always work back to life, so he’s like a life coach to me.”

It’s not uncommon for Georgia staffers to be hired away for head coaching jobs. Fran Brown and Dell McGee were hired last year to run Syracuse and Georgia State, respectively. Other past Georgia assistants who are now head coaches include Dan Lanning at Oregon, Sam Pittman at Arkansas and Shane Beamer at South Carolina.

While North Carolina may be the first major job to open this cycle, it will likely not be the only one. And with signing day and the transfer portal opening in the next two weeks, schools will undoubtedly want to move quickly to find their replacements.

Brown was hired as the Syracuse head coach prior to Georgia’s SEC Championship game last year.

Kirby Smart raves about Glenn Schumann