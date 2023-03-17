Glenn Schumann leads Georgia football assistants awarded $2.5M in raises

ATHENS — Georgia assistant coaches have received more than $2.5 million in raises since the Bulldogs won their second consecutive national championship in football in January, according to salary-action documents released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday.
The biggest beneficiary was co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, who received a $1,095,000 raise from coach Kirby Smart. Schumann, who made $805,000 last year, interviewed for a coordinator’s job with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, as well as other positions elsewhere in college football. A 32-year-old native of Valdosta, Schumann becomes the Bulldogs’ highest-paid assistant coach – and one of the highest in college football, with a salary of $1.9 million. Schumann signed a three-year contract with the Bulldogs just last year.
Meanwhile, new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo became Georgia’s second-highest-paid assistant as he was awarded a $1 million-per-year contract. That represents a $900,000 raise for Bobo, who joined the Bulldogs’ staff as an offensive analyst after he was fired as Auburn’s offensive coordinator at the end of the 2021 season. Bobo will continue to be paid by the Tigers through January.
However, Bobo’s salary represents half of what Georgia paid his predecessor. At $2.1 million, Todd Monken was the highest-paid assistant coach in college football last year. He left UGA to become the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator.
With the exception of co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, every assistant on Smart’s staff received significant pay raises. As of Friday, Muschamp was to make $805,000 again in 2023. Muschamp made $330,000 as an analyst for the Bulldogs in 2021. However, he received a $12.9 million, lump-sum settlement from South Carolina after being fired as the Gamecocks’ head coach in November 2020.
Every other assistant on Smart’s 10-man staff received a salary increase of at least $40,000, including a $185,000 raise for tight ends coach Todd Hartley and a $95,000 bump for offensive line coach Stacy Searels.
Georgia’s assistants also earned bonuses worth 55% of their 2022 salaries for winning the SEC and national championships last year.
In total, with a payroll of $9.005 million, Georgia’s coaching staff is thought to be the highest-paid in the country. That does not include Smart’s $10.25 million salary.
Meanwhile, Smart’s agent Jimmy Sexton is in the process of negotiating with UGA for a new contract for Georgia’s eighth-year head coach. Smart signed a 10-year contract worth a total of $112.5 million last summer. At the time, that made him the highest-paid college coach in the nation. Since then, Alabama coach Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney received raises that put them ahead of Smart.
Smart also was paid a total of $1.8 million in bonuses for the Bulldogs’ championship run.
Georgia has gone 29-1 over the past two seasons under Smart and last season became the first school in the playoff era to win back-to-back national championships. In 2023, the Bulldogs are looking to become the first program with win three consecutive titles since Minnesota claimed three in a row from 1934-36.
GEORGIA COACHES’ COMPENSATION
Coach Pos. LY 2023 Increase
Glenn Schumann Co-def. coordinator $805K $1.9M $1.095M Mike Bobo Off. coordinator 100K 1.0M 900K Dell McGee Run coordinator 800K 850K 50K
Todd Hartley TEs/STs coordinator 665K 850K 185K
Will Muschamp Co-def. coordinator 805K 805K -0- Tray Scott D-line 760K 800K 40K Fran Brown DBs 750K 800K 50K Bryan McClendon Pass coordinator 700K 750K 50K Stacy Searels O-line 655K 750K 95K Chidera Uzo-Diribe OLB 450K 500K 50K
