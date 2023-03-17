Glenn Schumann leads Georgia football assistants awarded $2.5M in raises

Every other assistant on Smart’s 10-man staff received a salary increase of at least $40,000, including a $185,000 raise for tight ends coach Todd Hartley and a $95,000 bump for offensive line coach Stacy Searels.

Georgia’s assistants also earned bonuses worth 55% of their 2022 salaries for winning the SEC and national championships last year.

In total, with a payroll of $9.005 million, Georgia’s coaching staff is thought to be the highest-paid in the country. That does not include Smart’s $10.25 million salary.

Meanwhile, Smart’s agent Jimmy Sexton is in the process of negotiating with UGA for a new contract for Georgia’s eighth-year head coach. Smart signed a 10-year contract worth a total of $112.5 million last summer. At the time, that made him the highest-paid college coach in the nation. Since then, Alabama coach Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney received raises that put them ahead of Smart.

Smart also was paid a total of $1.8 million in bonuses for the Bulldogs’ championship run.

Georgia has gone 29-1 over the past two seasons under Smart and last season became the first school in the playoff era to win back-to-back national championships. In 2023, the Bulldogs are looking to become the first program with win three consecutive titles since Minnesota claimed three in a row from 1934-36.

GEORGIA COACHES’ COMPENSATION

Coach Pos. LY 2023 Increase

Glenn Schumann Co-def. coordinator $805K $1.9M $1.095M Mike Bobo Off. coordinator 100K 1.0M 900K Dell McGee Run coordinator 800K 850K 50K

Todd Hartley TEs/STs coordinator 665K 850K 185K

Will Muschamp Co-def. coordinator 805K 805K -0- Tray Scott D-line 760K 800K 40K Fran Brown DBs 750K 800K 50K Bryan McClendon Pass coordinator 700K 750K 50K Stacy Searels O-line 655K 750K 95K Chidera Uzo-Diribe OLB 450K 500K 50K