Georgia’s Warren Ericson ready to start at center if called on Saturday

“Whatever I can do to help my team in this game is what I want to do,” Ericson said.

It was at guard that Ericson got the first and only start of his career, which came against Baylor in last year’s Sugar Bowl. And it has been at guard that Ericson primarily has played this season.

But he also practices at center every week and also has played there in games. So, as Georgia’s “sixth man” on the offensive line with resident center skills, Ericson might be the best bet to take over at the position against the No. 25 Tigers on Saturday.

Then again, he might also be pretty good at tennis considering the way he volleyed questions back to reporters after Wednesday’s practice.

“It’s kind of like my mentality has been every single week since the season has started,” the 6-foot-4, 315-pound redshirt sophomore said. “Whatever I can do to be ready for this game and play, that’s what I want to do. I’m going to be ready no matter what if my name’s called. If it’s not, I’ll be there and be ready to go in the game.”

Another reporter made a run at Ericson with a differently worded question with the same objective. He didn’t bite.

“I’m waiting to see myself, just like y’all are,” Ericson said. “Each day I’m just taking my role and seeing what I can do to benefit the team. It’s totally up to the coaches’ decisions and whatever position that’s what’s going to be best for the team. So whatever that role is, I’m going to step up and do it.”

Yet another reporter asked Ericson if he was feeling nervous this week the way he was the week of his first career start in the Sugar Bowl. No hints there.

“Football is just football like it always has been,” Ericson said. “You just want to take each week to prepare, take each day and try to get better. That’s the main objective, to get better, and be ready to go out on the field when your number is called.”

Ericson’s number is 50, for what that’s worth.

In some ways, it might make more sense to start Van Pran because Ericson is such a valuable commodity on the line. He can effectively play at least three positions. Van Pran getting the nod would keep Ericson free to come in and do that at any time.

Ericson discussed the challenge of trying to stay sharp at three positions

“The obvious thing is snapping the ball rather than coming straight out of a stance,” Ericson said. “That’s a little different right there. Luckily for me, this entire season I’ve had the opportunity of interchanging the three different positions. So, I’ve been getting used to it this whole time. It’s exciting. It’s something I’ve always had in my tool belt, being able to play those three positions, so I’m excited to play any of them.”