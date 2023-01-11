Georgia’s trophy on public display in Athens Wednesday

Georgia’s national championship trophy will be on public display in Athens on Wednesday.
Fans will be able to have their photo taken with the 24K gold trophy won by the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game Monday, a 65-7 win over TCU.
The trophy will be on display at the Walmart at 4375 Lexington Road from Noon to 3 p.m. It will also be at the Kroger at 191 Alps Road from 4-7 p.m.
It’s the same trophy that was awarded to Georgia on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
The Latest