BreakingNews
Nationwide FAA systems failure affecting some flights
ajc logo
X

Georgia’s trophy on public display in Athens Wednesday

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Georgia’s national championship trophy will be on public display in Athens on Wednesday.

Fans will be able to have their photo taken with the 24K gold trophy won by the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game Monday, a 65-7 win over TCU.

The trophy will be on display at the Walmart at 4375 Lexington Road from Noon to 3 p.m. It will also be at the Kroger at 191 Alps Road from 4-7 p.m.

It’s the same trophy that was awarded to Georgia on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For Georgia Tech fans, slight consolation in Georgia’s championship
21h ago

Credit: Notre Dame

Georgia Tech falls in overtime to Notre Dame
7h ago

Credit: Notre Dame

Georgia Tech falls in overtime to Notre Dame
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title
13h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
13h ago
Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
15h ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
13h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top