Georgia’s trophy on public display in Athens Wednesday

Fans will be able to have their photo taken with the 24K gold trophy won by the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game Monday, a 65-7 win over TCU.

The trophy will be on display at the Walmart at 4375 Lexington Road from Noon to 3 p.m. It will also be at the Kroger at 191 Alps Road from 4-7 p.m.