Georgia’s Toumani Camara earns SEC honor

Georgia’s 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward Toumani Camara was named the SEC Player of the Week, following a season-best performance against Cincinnati.
Camara, a sophomore from Brussels, Belgium, had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the 83-68 victory Saturday over the Bearcats in Athens.
Camara connected on 7-of-10 shots from the floor en route to matching his career-high scoring output (19 points) for the third time in five outings this season. His 10 rebounds — eight in the first half alone — contributed to his second double-double of the season.
In his five games, Camara has doubled his output from last season when he averaged 6.6 points and 4.3 boards per game. So far, he has posted 15.2 points, while collecting 8.4 rebounds per outing.
The undefeated Bulldogs (6-0) play Northeastern (1-3) Tuesday night in Athens.