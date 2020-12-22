Georgia’s Toumani Camara earns SEC honor

Camara, a sophomore from Brussels, Belgium, had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the 83-68 victory Saturday over the Bearcats in Athens.

Camara connected on 7-of-10 shots from the floor en route to matching his career-high scoring output (19 points) for the third time in five outings this season. His 10 rebounds — eight in the first half alone — contributed to his second double-double of the season.