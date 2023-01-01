Georgia’s Stetson Bennett directs stunning fourth-quarter comeback

After Noah Ruggles’ field goal with 2:43 left increased Ohio State’s lead to 41-35, the stage was set for the Bulldogs either to claim glory and keep their national-title quest alive or to see their season end with their first defeat since the SEC Championship game in December 2021.

Georgia 42, Ohio State 41

Starting at their 28-yard line, Bennett and the Bulldogs got to work. On the second play of the drive, he threw a dart on second-and-8 from the Georgia 30 to tight end Brock Bowers for a 15-yard gain. On a first-and-5 from midfield, he found Kearis Jackson down the seam for a 35-yard gain.

Bennett finished the drive by threading a 5-yard touchdown pass to receiver Adonai Mitchell with 54 seconds remaining. The score and Jack Podlesny’s point-after kick gave Georgia its 42-41 lead.

On the play, Mitchell released to the inside before bending his route to the sideline, giving Bennett room for a delivery that electrified Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Bennett finished the game 23-for-34 passing for a career-high 398 yards, three touchdowns and the lone interception.