Georgia’s Stetson Bennett directs stunning fourth-quarter comeback

Up and down for much of the game, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett saved his best for last.
Down 11 points with nine minutes remaining, Bennett directed the Bulldogs to touchdowns on their final two possessions of the game that lifted No. 1 Georgia to a 42-41 win over No. 4 Ohio State in an unforgettable Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In the final minutes of their College Football Playoff semifinal, in which the Bulldogs had squandered scoring chances, suffered from injuries to starters and often appeared to have cost themselves a chance to play for a second consecutive national championship, Bennett led a comeback from a 38-24 deficit early in the fourth quarter by directing three drives that produced 17 points and survived the Buckeyes’ last-second failed field-goal try from 50 yards to secure victory for Georgia.
Bennett, a former walk-on whose journey at Georgia is a story that needs little embellishment, added a most memorable chapter in front of a capacity crowd hanging on every momentum change.
Down 38-27 with 8:51 to play in the fourth quarter, Bennett connected with receiver Arian Smith on a 76-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the drive and then hit receiver Ladd McConkey on the two-point try that cut the lead to 38-35. It was only the fourth catch of the season for Smith.
After Noah Ruggles’ field goal with 2:43 left increased Ohio State’s lead to 41-35, the stage was set for the Bulldogs either to claim glory and keep their national-title quest alive or to see their season end with their first defeat since the SEC Championship game in December 2021.
Georgia 42, Ohio State 41
Starting at their 28-yard line, Bennett and the Bulldogs got to work. On the second play of the drive, he threw a dart on second-and-8 from the Georgia 30 to tight end Brock Bowers for a 15-yard gain. On a first-and-5 from midfield, he found Kearis Jackson down the seam for a 35-yard gain.
Bennett finished the drive by threading a 5-yard touchdown pass to receiver Adonai Mitchell with 54 seconds remaining. The score and Jack Podlesny’s point-after kick gave Georgia its 42-41 lead.
On the play, Mitchell released to the inside before bending his route to the sideline, giving Bennett room for a delivery that electrified Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Bennett finished the game 23-for-34 passing for a career-high 398 yards, three touchdowns and the lone interception.
