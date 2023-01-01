No. 1 Georgia finally stops Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud

The Bulldogs gave up 348 passing yards to the Buckeyes, more than their season average of 215.1 allowed per game. This after the Bulldogs gave up more than 500 yards, often to open receivers, to LSU in the SEC Championship game.

Stroud completed 23 of 34 passes. Egbuka and Harrison each gained more than 100 receiving yards. Harrison had two touchdowns to Egbuka’s one.

Ohio State frequently used long-developing plays – sometimes Stroud would roll right and then throw back across the field to his left – to give its receivers time to get open either by running routes across the field or down the field. Often, they were wide open.

Harrison’s first touchdown was a 31-yard reception in which he blew past Malaki Starks with 8:16 remaining in the first quarter. It gave Ohio State a 7-0 lead. His next was 16 yards and gave the Buckeyes a 21-7 lead with 10:56 remaining in the half. Stroud rolled right. Harrison had run toward the goal posts, but turned and ran back to the right to give Stroud a target. Harrison was yards ahead of his defender when he made the catch.

Georgia started to clamp down on Harrison only for other Buckeyes to start to find space.

Xavier Johnson, running open down the middle of the field, added a 37-yard touchdown reception to give the Buckeyes a 28-24 lead just before the end of the half.

Egbuka followed with a 10-yard reception to give Ohio State a 35-24 lead with 10:37 remaining in the third quarter. The touchdown was a nicely designed play that featured most of Ohio State’s players going left, with Egbuka running right back across the formation. Stroud rolled to his right and found Egbuka, who was wide open.

The only concern for the Buckeyes came with 35 seconds remaining in the third quarter when Harrison left the field after suffering a hard-but-fair hit to his head and shoulders in the back of the end zone.