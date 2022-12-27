Georgia’s offensive line interested in postseason trophies

The Bulldogs didn’t make the cut past semifinalist last year. Instead, they took their frustration out on Michigan, holding the Wolverines without a sack and rushing for 190 yards on the way to 521 yards of total offense and a 34-11 Orange Bowl victory.

Michigan got the nod again this year because of its ability to run the football “with authority when it had to,” particularly in the final regular-season win against Ohio State, according to selection committee members’ comments. The No. 4 Buckeyes (11-1) are Georgia’s opponent Saturday in the Peach Bowl semifinal in Atlanta.

Turns out that rushing (243 to 207 ypg), rushing touchdowns (38 to 37) and a 0.9 points per-game differential (40.1 to 39.2) are the only statistical metrics in which the Wolverines show an edge over the Bulldogs. UGA has better marks in virtually every other offensive category, including sacks allowed (0.33 pg to 1.0), tackles for loss allowed (3.54-4.31), passing (284.9 to 210.5), yards per attempt (8.61 to 8.17) and time to throw.

Ohio State’s Ryan Day has taken notice.

“You know, Georgia does a great job, and I think they have a great mix,” the Buckeyes coach said. “When you look at what they do on offense, they try to challenge you in a lot of areas. It certainly starts in the run game. … But you can’t overcommit because you’ll put yourself at risk in the back end.”

Transfer wideouts

Coach Kirby Smart’s availability on Monday represented the first opportunity to get his thoughts on Georgia’s two transfer portal additions so far. The Bulldogs added wide receivers Dominic Lovett from Missouri and Rara Thomas from Mississippi State.

“We knew about those kids coming out of high school, think a lot of them,” Smart said after the Bulldogs’ practice Monday in Atlanta. “They performed at a high level in our conference, and I think they’ll challenge and compete with the rest of our roster and be competitive wideouts, which is important in this conference.”

Both players led their respective teams in receiving last season. Thomas caught 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns for Mississippi State. Lovett brought in 56 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns. The players are ineligible to play for Georgia until next season.

It will definitely crank up the competition for playing time in the Bulldogs’ camp next year. Georgia is young at the position, with eight freshmen and sophomores in the current rotation. Kearis Jackson is the only senior in the group.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs signed three highly touted wideouts in the early signing period last week: Anthony Evans, Yazeed Haynes and Tyler Williams.

So far, the Bulldogs have had only two players head into the portal: tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive lineman Bill Norton. Both are third-year players.

Injury front

Smart was asked to update the injury status of wide receiver Ladd McConkey and right tackle Warren McClendon. Both starters were sidelined with knee injuries in the first half of the SEC Championship game.

Smart was vague, as usual.

“We’re excited to get those guys hopefully back and, um, we’ll see how they do this week,” he said.

“Hopefully back” or actually back is unclear. The teams are practicing in Atlanta, and there are 15-minute observation periods Wednesday and Thursday.

McConkey has been dealing with chronic tendinitis in his right knee and aggravated it on a long reception that set up a Georgia touchdown inside the 2-yard line in the second quarter. McClendon sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee getting rolled from behind. Depending on the severity, such injuries usually take two to four weeks to fully heal.

McClendon, a junior, is considered a potential early-round prospect for next April’s NFL draft. He’s backed up by 6-foot-7, 330-pound sophomore Amarius Mims, a former five-star recruit.