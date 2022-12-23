ajc logo
X

Countdown to Peach Bowl: Jersey colors

Credit: Photo courtesy of Peach Bowl

Credit: Photo courtesy of Peach Bowl

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

There will be no break with tradition for this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

So fans of Georgia, you’ll will want to wear red.

As the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs, Georgia will be the home team in the Peach Bowl semifinal matchup with No. 4 Ohio State on Dec. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As such, the Bulldogs will wear their red jerseys.

Ohio State will wear white jerseys at the visiting team.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

