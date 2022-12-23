Countdown to Peach Bowl: Jersey colors

There will be no break with tradition for this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
So fans of Georgia, you’ll will want to wear red.
As the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs, Georgia will be the home team in the Peach Bowl semifinal matchup with No. 4 Ohio State on Dec. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As such, the Bulldogs will wear their red jerseys.
Ohio State will wear white jerseys at the visiting team.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
The Latest