Georgia’s Nolan Smith arrested earlier this month for suspended license

Smith was clocked going 89 mph in a 55 mph construction zone on University Parkway in Winder at 9:25 p.m. He was driving a black 2017 Ford F-150 pickup. According to the police report, Smith’s license was suspended exactly one year earlier, on Jan. 19, 2021, for a serious violation under 21. Smith said he was returning from Hartsfield-Jackson airport and that he knew his license was suspended. He said he believed it would get reinstated the following day.

According to the police report, the arresting officer said he smelled the odor of marijuana. When asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Smith said it was in a bag that also contained a grinder. The small amount of marijuana was discovered, and Smith was allowed to destroy it without a charge.