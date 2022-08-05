ajc logo
X

Georgia’s longtime ticket manager resigns amid distribution process

Even in the pandemic season of 2020, Georgia fans sold out Sanford Stadium, which reduced it's capacity to about 20% of 92,746. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC file)

Combined ShapeCaption
Even in the pandemic season of 2020, Georgia fans sold out Sanford Stadium, which reduced it's capacity to about 20% of 92,746. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC file)

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

ATHENS – The timing doesn’t seem ideal, but UGA Athletics insisted that the recent resignation of longtime football ticket manager Tim Cearley is not going to upset the 2022 distribution process.

Cearley, Georgia’s senior associate athletic director for ticket operations since 2013, turned in his resignation to athletic director Josh Brooks on Tuesday. Season tickets for the coming football season have yet to be distributed, but will be in the coming days.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

“I’ve found that there’s no ideal time to make a move in ticket operations,” Cearley said. “Timing on a new opportunity just happened to coincide (with distribution). I’ll continue to partner with my talented and capable staff over the next couple of weeks to keep football tickets on schedule.”

Cearley, a 1996 UGA graduate, has worked in the ticket office in various capacities for 23 years. A native Athenian who attended Prince Avenue Christian School, Cearley will remain at UGA with the university’s auxiliary-services transportation and parking team.

Managing football ticket operations in the SEC is an extremely challenging and exhaustive position. It has been somewhat simplified with the recent advent of digital distribution rather than the physical mailing process. But the job still involves a lot of personal relations, and Cearley long has been the point person who rectified complaints and relocation requests as well as overseeing Georgia’s increasingly complicated ticket-priority system. Cearley’s cell number remains in the contacts list of thousands of season-ticket holders.

“The timing’s actually not that bad because Tim is going to help us get through assignments,” Brooks said. “The summer through August is the hardest part. I mean, there’s never a great time, but getting through this cycle is the most challenging part, and he’s staying through the nuts and bolts of that.”

Georgia typically sells out of its season-ticket allotment, which stands at about 60,000 a year. Sanford Stadium seats 92,746 and UGA carries a sellout streak of 58 consecutive games into the 2022 season. The school record of 64 games occurred from the opening game of the 2001 season through Sept. 15, 2012.

The Bulldogs’ weak home schedule in 2022 could threaten that streak. Georgia’s six home games this season are against Samford (Sept. 10), Kent State (Sept. 24), Auburn (Oct. 8), Vanderbilt (Oct. 15), Tennessee (Nov. 5) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 26). Tickets are available for several of those games.

The Bulldogs begin defense of their 2021 national championship Sept. 3 against Oregon in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Mets jump on Braves, Kyle Wright in opener of crucial series13h ago
Carlos Bocanegra explains Atlanta United’s decisions in transfer window
19h ago
How Jake Odorizzi, Raisel Iglesias can help the Braves going forward
17h ago
Braves’ quarterly revenue jumps 20% to $260 million
3h ago
Braves’ quarterly revenue jumps 20% to $260 million
3h ago
The Latest
Why Kirby Smart thinks UGA’s offense can have ‘higher execution’ this year
5h ago
Bonuses could increase Kirby Smart’s salary after contract extension
21h ago
Kirby Smart provides injury updates on Day 1 of Georgia’s preseason camp
21h ago
Featured
Rose-Mary Borot pumps gas in Decatur in April, as prices were rising toward record highs they would hit later in the spring. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Updated Atlanta gas prices including a gas price map
3h ago
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top