Georgia’s longtime ticket manager resigns amid distribution process

“The timing’s actually not that bad because Tim is going to help us get through assignments,” Brooks said. “The summer through August is the hardest part. I mean, there’s never a great time, but getting through this cycle is the most challenging part, and he’s staying through the nuts and bolts of that.”

Georgia typically sells out of its season-ticket allotment, which stands at about 60,000 a year. Sanford Stadium seats 92,746 and UGA carries a sellout streak of 58 consecutive games into the 2022 season. The school record of 64 games occurred from the opening game of the 2001 season through Sept. 15, 2012.

The Bulldogs’ weak home schedule in 2022 could threaten that streak. Georgia’s six home games this season are against Samford (Sept. 10), Kent State (Sept. 24), Auburn (Oct. 8), Vanderbilt (Oct. 15), Tennessee (Nov. 5) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 26). Tickets are available for several of those games.

The Bulldogs begin defense of their 2021 national championship Sept. 3 against Oregon in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.