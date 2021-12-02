Georgia’s line has paved way to offensive success

That Georgia’s offense rolls smoothly into Saturday’s conference championship against Alabama with all that mixing and matching going on along the front deserves some kind of commendation.

“That is 100 percent a testament to Coach Luke,” Georgia’s Van Pran said Wednesday night. “Coach Luke definitely goes out of his way to make sure that we’re over-prepared for all situations in games. A lot of the times we kind of take it for granted how much he does for us. Coach Luke is awesome. He’s great. He gets us prepared for every look. So, I 100 percent have to give that credit to Coach Luke.”

They’ve been known to make some room for Georgia’s skill players as well. The Bulldogs generally don’t get mentioned among the nation’s high-octane offenses, but they’ve been able to burn pretty clean all season.

Bama is ranked No. 5 nationally in scoring at 42.7 points per game. But there sits Georgia right behind them at No. 6 (40.7 ppg).

Alabama gets a lot of notice for its passing game, and it’s impressive at 341.8 yards a game. But the Crimson Tide’s line also has given up 35 sacks this season, or 2.9 per game. They allowed seven to Auburn alone.

That’s nearly as many as the eight Georgia’s given up all year. At .67 per game, that’s No. 2 in the nation, behind only run-oriented Army.

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett, who has been sacked only six times, is very appreciative.

“That’s why we recruit great offensive linemen, to protect me,” Bennett said when asked about facing Alabama’s exceptional pass rush this Saturday. “I know they’ll be ready.”

They have been all year. The Joe Moore committee has taken notice.

