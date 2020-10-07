Georgia’s Kirby Smart working hard to improve his mask game

“Absolutely,” Smart said this week. “I’ve been talked to by the commissioner and several others. This has helped me tremendously (holding up his mask). This is one that stays with me the whole time. I just have to figure out a way to get it tighter and more comfortable on there.”

Alas, Smart remained imperfect, occasionally pulling the mask down to be better heard while making a point to an individual on the sideline and often letting the mask slip below his nose while it stayed over his mouth.

But like the team he coaches, Smart is trying to improve each week.

“The biggest thing is when you’re in the middle of coaching and talking to somebody, you have to get comfortable being able to leave it up and leave it on,” said Smart, who like the players is tested at least twice a week for COVID-19. “That’s probably the toughest thing.”