Georgia’s ‘Mailman’ delivers again as Bulldogs throttle Auburn 27-6

Georgia’s offense, so inefficient in the opener at Arkansas, got on track quickly with Bennett at the controls Saturday. He led the Bulldogs to their first touchdown on their second possession of the game, a 10-play, 43-yard drive. The key play was a beauty, with the elusive Bennett spinning left from heavy pressure and squaring up to fire a strike to Jackson on the Georgia sideline for 17-yard gain on third-and-10. Zamir White got every touch but one from there, covering the remaining 32 yards on a reception and three runs, the last one a 2-yard TD run.

After an Auburn three-and-out, the Bulldogs took over at their 37. This time they used 11 plays and another long third-down-conversion completion, from Bennett to Jackson for 18 yards, to get to the Auburn 4. Consecutive incompletions forced the Bulldogs to settle for a 21-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead.

But Bennett’s best work was ahead of him. This time he led Georgia on an 11-play, 84-yard scoring drive, with Bennett delivering third-down conversions three times along the way. The last one was the best one, as Bennett sent a high-arcing pass down the left Georgia sideline, leading George Pickens perfectly for a 21-yard touchdown and a 17-0 lead.

White would collect his second touchdown of the night with an untouched 1-yard run to cap a 72-yard drive and stake the Bulldogs to a 24-0 lead with 6:26 remaining in the half. White would lead the Bulldogs with 76 yards rushing in the first half as Georgia had rolled up 288 total yards at halftime. White, a sophomore coming off ACL surgeries to both knees, left the game in the fourth quarter with 88 yards on 19 carries, as other backs finished the day’s work.

The Tigers would cut Georgia’s lead to 24-3 by halftime and got within 18 in the third quarter. But the Bulldogs' nationally renowned defense made sure the margin would hold up, and Bennett oversaw a rejuvenated offensive effort.

It was unclear if Bennett would start, even though he played so well in leading Georgia to victory in Fayetteville. D’Wan Mathis, who started the opener, came in to relieve Bennett with the outcome in hand with 4:48 remaining.

There were some negatives for Georgia. The main one was losing senior safety Richard LeCounte to a targeting disqualification late in the second quarter. The All-American candidate will have to sit out the first half against Tennessee as a result.

And running back James Cook, who was averaging 8.2 yards a carry at the time, had to leave the game late in the second quarter because of a hand injury. The junior did not play in the second half, and his availability next week is uncertain.