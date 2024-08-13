Georgia’s Kirby Smart gives updates on Bulldogs’ injuries

“Jared has been doing well. He’s been dealing with Achilles tendinitis,” Smart said. “He continues to up his reps.”

Smart noted that Wilson was able to do more Monday.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

With Wilson limited, Tate Ratledge has taken more reps at the center position. Ratledge is Georgia’s normal starting right guard, which means his move to center puts Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris at the two guard spots.

Behind Ratledge on the depth chart is Drew Bobo.

On the defense, Smart did indicate that tackle Jordan Hall suffered a stress fracture of his tibia after previously having surgery on a tibia fracture on his other leg. Warren Brinson is still recovering from an Achilles injury as well, but he is in much better shape to play in the season opener against Clemson (noon Aug. 31, ABC, Mercedes-Benz Stadium) than Hall. With Brinson and Hall limited, Christen Miller has seen an uptick in snaps and usage on Georgia’s defensive line.

“He is now dealing with the exact same thing on the other leg,” Smart said of Hall. “The other leg had the same thing when he was coming back from running for the first one. It’s not expected to be a long-term injury. He’s gonna be back, but we don’t know the exact timeline for that.”

Inside linebacker Smael Mondon has been ramping up his workload ahead of the opener as he continues to recover from a foot injury. There also is the question of whether Mondon will be able to play in the opener against Clemson because of a possible suspension following a July driving arrest.

Behind Mondon, Georgia has CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson and Jalon Walker at the position. Redshirt freshman Troy Bowles also has had a strong camp.

Chaz Chambliss has been dealing with a hamstring injury, though he continues to make progress and was able to do more Monday.

Georgia football injury report

Warren Brinson: Achilles

Jordan Hall: leg