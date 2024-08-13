Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia’s Kirby Smart gives updates on Bulldogs’ injuries

Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. warms up before their game against South Carolina at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 24-14. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. warms up before their game against South Carolina at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 24-14. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

ATHENS — The Bulldogs have one final practice before preseason camp wraps up, as classes begin Wednesday at Georgia.

Coach Kirby Smart provided an update on how healthy his team is as it exits its most physical stretch of practices of the year.

The biggest injury to note is to center Jared Wilson, as he deals with an Achilles injury. Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo previously mentioned that Georgia had been holding Wilson out of some drills.

“Jared has been doing well. He’s been dealing with Achilles tendinitis,” Smart said. “He continues to up his reps.”

Smart noted that Wilson was able to do more Monday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

With Wilson limited, Tate Ratledge has taken more reps at the center position. Ratledge is Georgia’s normal starting right guard, which means his move to center puts Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris at the two guard spots.

Behind Ratledge on the depth chart is Drew Bobo.

On the defense, Smart did indicate that tackle Jordan Hall suffered a stress fracture of his tibia after previously having surgery on a tibia fracture on his other leg. Warren Brinson is still recovering from an Achilles injury as well, but he is in much better shape to play in the season opener against Clemson (noon Aug. 31, ABC, Mercedes-Benz Stadium) than Hall. With Brinson and Hall limited, Christen Miller has seen an uptick in snaps and usage on Georgia’s defensive line.

“He is now dealing with the exact same thing on the other leg,” Smart said of Hall. “The other leg had the same thing when he was coming back from running for the first one. It’s not expected to be a long-term injury. He’s gonna be back, but we don’t know the exact timeline for that.”

Inside linebacker Smael Mondon has been ramping up his workload ahead of the opener as he continues to recover from a foot injury. There also is the question of whether Mondon will be able to play in the opener against Clemson because of a possible suspension following a July driving arrest.

Behind Mondon, Georgia has CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson and Jalon Walker at the position. Redshirt freshman Troy Bowles also has had a strong camp.

Chaz Chambliss has been dealing with a hamstring injury, though he continues to make progress and was able to do more Monday.

Georgia football injury report

Warren Brinson: Achilles

Jordan Hall: leg

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

Recruiting, scrimmage highlight 2nd week of Georgia’s preseason camp
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s outside linebackers group welcoming extra players
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Battle rages for starting quarterback job at Georgia State
Placeholder Image

Season primer: Five best high school football storylines entering Week 11h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia begins season ranked No. 1 by Associated Press
Watch former UGA QB Stetson Bennett lead clutch NFL preseason comeback
Recruiting, scrimmage highlight 2nd week of Georgia’s preseason camp
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

OPINION
Cunningham on the Braves: Team hurt by too many 2021 player reunions
Coca-Cola ad in Bangladesh dents brand amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
An oil rigger, a math teacher and a world-class art collection for Emory