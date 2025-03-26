Georgia’s Kirby Smart ‘disappointed’ in Bulldogs’ latest driving arrests

Easley’s incident occurred on March 17. He was later arrested with a count of reckless conduct and reckless driving, both misdemeanors. He was booked and released on $1,000 bond on Friday.

Tuggle was arrested on counts of reckless driving and speeding/maximum limit, both misdemeanors. He was arrested last Thursday and released on $26 bond.

Tuggle is a sophomore from Goshen, Ind., and appeared in eight games last season for Georgia. He caught three passes for 34 yards for the Bulldogs. Tuggle is expected to be a bigger part of the wide receiver corps at Georgia.

Tuggle had considered entering the transfer portal in December, publicly announcing his plans to do so before ultimately remaining at Georgia.

Easley is a redshirt freshman from Peoria, Ill. He appeared in two games last season.

Smart detailed the process through which Georgia goes about educating players with regard to driver safety.

“It’s been several years in terms of defensive driving courses, having players ride, and learning how to drive, just like my two kids did, with a driver’s service,” Smart said. “Josh Brooks has done a tremendous job meeting with every player. We’ve had several speakers come in, and we continue to educate, and we’re not gonna stop at that. It’s very unfortunate that one of those young men got his driver’s license within one month of that happening, at 18 or 19 years old. And it’s amazing how many kids come to school without a driver’s license.

“So it’s no excuse, but one of those things we will continue to educate and discipline our guys to try to correct it.”

This is the first time either player has been arrested in their time at Georgia.

Georgia dismissed two players from the team last season, with David Daniel-Sisavanh and Rara Thomas both being removed from the program prior to the start of the season. The Bulldogs also had a string of driving-related arrests last season, with Trevor Etienne and Daniel Harris both missing games following their arrests.

Smart said he prefers not giving ultimatums as he doesn’t want things to be viewed in black-and-white prism.

“Each one on a case-by-case basis,” Smart said. “You have to look at it, at least, that these are your children. Because that’s the way I look at it. And I look at what I would do with my children. When there’s 18 to 19 to 20-year-olds, they make mistakes. And the consequences that come with those are based on a case-by-case basis.”

In total, Georgia has had 32 incidents involving a Georgia football player or staff member who has been charged with speeding, racing, reckless driving or reckless conduct dating back to the Jan. 15, 2023 death of football player Devin Willock and support staffer Chandler LeCroy in a car crash.