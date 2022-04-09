Georgia’s Kevin Kisner finally plays a round with Tiger Woods

“I didn’t ask him much about his leg,” Kisner said. “We were trying to keep it pretty light out there. I’m sure his leg is hurting. I mean, I’m hurting and I’m healthy.”

Kisner actually was working on a pretty good round before he made triple-bogey from the face of a bunker in front of No. 17. Then he parred the difficult 18th hole while as Woods tripled.

Considering the frigid conditions and Woods’ circumstances, Kisner was packing it away as a good day.

“Obviously your body doesn’t move as well, and the ball feels like you’re hitting concrete,” Kisner said. “You just have no feel. It’s a place you need a lot of feel around the greens. So 50-55 (degrees) and blowing 20 is not a lot of fun.”

Kisner was second among five Georgia alums playing in the 86th Masters. Hudson Swafford had the low round of the day (73) and sits at 3-over. Sepp Straka and Russell Henley eached carded 76s and are at 6- and 7-over, respectively. Bubba Watson tripled his first hole of the day and limped in with a 78 to head to Sunday at 8-over.