Georgia’s James Cook feels right at home in Miami

Cook figures to be a big part of Georgia’s game plan. He has been all year and most of the last two seasons.

While Zamir White draws the majority of starts for the Bulldogs at running back – he’s had 10 in 13 games this season – it is Cook who is the Swiss Army knife of coach Todd Monken’s offensive scheme. Cook is usually the one in the game catching flare passes and screens out of the backfield and he even lines up in the slot on occasion. He has had both 100-yard rushing games and 100-yard receiving games in his Georgia career.

Cook enters Friday’s game – his 49th as a Bulldog – with 1,997 yards on 279 touches and 19 touchdowns. Georgia plans on him adding to those totals.

“You can get him the ball in a number of ways, which is fun to have guys like that,” Monken said Tuesday. “The more versatile you are at certain positions, the tougher it is on the defense because you can do more with them in terms of formations.

“Again, I think James has had a tremendous career here. He’s one of our leaders that every week we talk about, along with Zamir and some of our other guys, being captains of our team, and I think he’s going to have a fantastic career at the next level.”

If Monken’s prediction proves true and Cook follows his brother to the NFL, we will be added to a long list of NFL greats who have come through Traz Powell. Amari Cooper, Teddy Bridgewater, Duke Johnson, Allen Hurns, Devonta Freeman and, yes, Dalvin Cook, are among the many pros that received their early indoctrination to football at The Traz.

All the pro talent is why Traz Powell – once known as “Trash Powell” – was able to undergo a major facelift a year ago. In 2020, the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, the Houston Texans and Nike got together to give The Traz more than $2 million in improvements, including a new field, track, press box and lots and lots of aquamarine-colored paint.

So, nowadays The Traz gleams as it rises up off NW 27th Street. It’s quite the contrast to the surrounding area, which features a lot of low-income housing and businesses.

“Where I grew up, it was -- I mean, it wasn’t bad -- but you’ve got areas like that are bad,” said Cook. “I mean, just growing up and just having that edge, like playing at Traz Powell as a young kid in high school in front of everybody, it was great. I know it’s going to be great playing at Sun Life Stadium in front of my friends and family.”

“Sun Life” is what the Hard Rock was once called. It also has been known as Joe Robbie.

On Friday, it will be host the Orange Bowl, which this year represents one of two College Football Playoff semifinals.

For Cook, only The Traz itself could provide a better stage.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.