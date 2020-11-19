Georgia’s Jake Camarda using Tiger Woods as inspiration after shanks

After the Florida game, Camarda went back to what he called “the workshop” to focus on refining his technique. And because Georgia’s game against Missouri, which should’ve been played Saturday, was postponed, Camarda had even more time to get back to his usual form.

He worked on just about everything, but focused on the fine points of technique around catching snaps and dropping the ball. It sounds simple in theory, but an imperfectly dropped ball can be the difference between a punt that pins the opponent inside its 10-yard line and a punt that travels only 20 yards.

“Just fine-turning things like that,” Camarda said. “Just getting back to the simple, little drill work to try to fine-tune my craft.”

It’s no secret that Camarda is an avid golfer, so when talking about how he plans to rebound from the Florida game, a golf analogy naturally came to mind.

“Looking at the Masters this past weekend, Tiger Woods throws a 10 up on a hole,” Camarda. “Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer ever, and he comes back from that. I’m pretty sure it was five of the six last holes he birdied. He came back pretty strong from that.”

Heading into Saturday night’s game against Mississippi State — the Bulldogs’ first game at Sanford Stadium in six weeks — Camarda believes in his ability to bounce back. After all, he has Woods as an inspiration.

“That’s something that I really like to see (and) something that I can move my game towards,” Camarda said. “Something where you come off of something bad, but you can turn it into something really good.”