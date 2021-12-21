Georgia’s football ops director resigns amid investigation

Lee is alleged to have sent inappropriate text messages to at least one of his direct reports over a period of time, according to several individuals with knowledge of the proceedings. The AJC was told that the accusations were brought to Brooks’ attention in early October and that he immediately turned the matter over to the EOO. However, as recently as last week, Lee accompanied UGA personnel on scouting trips to the College Football Playoff sites.

Lee has been Georgia’s director of football operations since December of 2014. He is responsible for organizing all team-related activities and oversees travel and budget. Lee graduated from Valdosta State in 2005 and was a volunteer assistant coach there in 2004, when the Blazers won the Division II national championship.

Lee first came to Georgia as a graduate assistant coach in 2005 and assisted with wide receivers through the 2006 season. He spent five years at Alabama-Birmingham as a director of football operations before leaving the business in 2011. He left the business for three years before returning to Georgia in 2014.

UGA paid Lee $280,800 in 2020, according to public records.