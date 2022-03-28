Georgia safety Dan Jackson making his way with a ‘fearless mindset’

Or, perhaps, that somebody found him.

Alabama wideout Agiye Hall (6-3, 195) and Jackson met mostly inconsequentially a few yards away from the play. Their collision sent both players down, but thesmaller Jackson went flying several yards toward the end zone.

You know, physics.

“I thought we were about to walk in and I happened to look to my left and here (Agiye) comes out of nowhere,” Jackson said last week, smiling and laughing at the memory. “But, you know, in that moment I wasn’t feeling anything. I’m just glad he got into the end zone.”

Asked if it should be characterized as a block or him simply getting “de-cleated” by an opposing player, Jackson laughed again.

“I prefer that it’s called a block,” he said. “Right after it happened, we both popped up and (Agiya) goes, ‘dude, you got me.’ And I was, like, ‘nah, man, you got me!’ I think we were both kind of star-struck a little bit.”

That’d be star-struck, as in seeing stars.

Jackson has had a tendency to find himself on one end or another of a lot of major moments in games in his short time in Athens. About this time last year, Jackson unintentionally drew notice when he was “trucked” by a 6-7, 265-pound teammate, tight end Darnell Washington, in the G-Day game. But Jackson also finished as the Red team’s leading tackler that day in Sanford Stadium.

Caption Georgia's Dan Jackson blocks a punt attempt by Arkansas kicker Reid Bauer. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com Caption Georgia's Dan Jackson blocks a punt attempt by Arkansas kicker Reid Bauer. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

The Bulldogs also saw Jackson sticking his head in there on special teams last season. His punt block against Arkansas last October resulted in a touchdown recovery by Zamir White in a 37-0 victory. Jackson was close to getting his hand on a couple of others.

Such a get-after-it attitude led to Jackson playing in all 15 games for the national champion Bulldogs, including four starts. As a redshirt freshman, he finished seventh on the team with 40 tackles and a quarterback hurry.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart gushes about Jackson whenever he’s been asked about him.

“All he does is give you everything he’s got every day,” Smart said last October. “I love the kid. He’s done a great job. The guy deserves a danged scholarship and as soon as we can get one, we’re going to try to do that.”

Caption Missouri running back Dawson Downing (28) fends off Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson (47) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: AP Credit: AP Caption Missouri running back Dawson Downing (28) fends off Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson (47) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: AP Credit: AP

That still hasn’t happened, by the way. In fact, as the Bulldogs’ spring practice session heads into a third week, Georgia is still significantly over the NCAA-mandated 85 scholarship limit. So, unless there is a mass exodus between now and next fall, Jackson will remain a walk-on.

A graduate of North Hall High School and son of a dentist, Jackson gets very quiet when the discussion moves to grants-in-aid.

Asked if he had been placed on scholarship, he says, “Not at the moment.”

Asked if there have been discussions, he says. “Yeah, there have been some.”

Asked if he wanted to be put on scholarship, Jackson said, “Hope so.”

Regardless, that has done nothing to devalue Jackson’s status on the team. In fact, with junior Lewis Cine turning pro this year, Jackson is Georgia’s No. 1 free safety on defense.

The Bulldogs have recruited defensive backs far and wide, and several former 4-star and 5-star prospects are competing with Jackson for playing time. But, for now, Jackson is the starter.

And starter or not, the Bulldogs know what they’re going to get out of Jackson. They’ll get a safety that runs a 4.5-second, 40-yard dash. They’ll get a player that knows his assignment and tends to be in the right place on the field most of time.

They’ll get a defender that’s not afraid to “stick his head in there,” whether it’s him initiating the contact or not.

Jackson thinks it just comes natural to him, borne from years of doing daring things on Lake Lanier and playing rec ball and running back, receiver and safety for North Hall High.

“It’s just my mindset, I think, the way I was raised, the way I’ve been coached growing up to have a fearless mindset,” Jackson said. “Football, you know, you’ve got to be able to throw your body in there, I feel like, when you’re needed. I flip the switch a little bit, once I get on the field.”

Staying upright on it can sometimes be a challenge.