Georgia’s Dan Jackson, Joenel Aguero ruled out for first half of game against Florida

By Connor Riley
Updated 16 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia has put out its first availability report ahead of Saturday’s game against Florida.

The biggest news is that defensive backs Joenel Aguero and Dan Jackson are ruled out for the first half. Both were ejected from the Texas game due to targeting penalties.

JaCorey Thomas and KJ Bolden are expected to start in their respective places.

Offensive guard Tate Ratledge was listed as probable. He has missed the last four games following ankle and knee injuries he suffered in the win over Kentucky.

Ratledge did dress out in the win over Texas but did not play.

“Tate took quite a bit yesterday, took quite a bit -- I don’t know how many he took today, but I know it’s more than yesterday ‘cause we had more available,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday. “But we’re trying to be smart in terms of his volume.”

Micah Morris has started in place of Ratledge. Georgia saw center Jared Wilson return to action against Texas after he dealt with a foot injury.

Those who are already ruled out for the game are running back Branson Robinson, running back Roderick Robinson, linebacker Smael Mondon and defensive lineman Joesph Jonah-Ajonye. Roderick Robinson has a toe injury, Branson Robinson a knee injury, while Mondon and Jonah-Ajonye both have lower leg injuries.

Georgia is hoping to get Jordan Hall back for this game. The Jacksonville, Fla., native has not played in a game this season following leg surgery in August. He is listed as probable.

“Jordan’s done more. He still has moments where it bothers him, but I thought yesterday was Jordan’s best day yet,” Smart said. “And I think that three-day off really helped him. I’ll have to watch today and see how he was. I don’t really remember.”

Smart also provided an update this week on Mykel Williams. He is not listed on the injury report but Smart stated he still wasn’t 100%.

“Mykel particularly, he’s got a lot at stake, and he knows that he’s not 100%,” Smart said. “But he’s been out there competing for his team and showing his toughness, and he’s played pretty well.”

Williams had 2.0 sacks in the win over Texas. Georgia had an off week prior to facing Florida, giving the Bulldogs more time to heal.

The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.

Georgia football injury report

  • Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out
  • Branson Robinson -- knee -- out
  • Smael Mondon -- lower leg -- out
  • Joseph Jonah-Ajonye -- foot
  • Jordan Hall -- leg -- probable
  • Tate Ratledge -- knee/ankle -- probable
  • Joenel Aguero -- out first half -- targeting
  • Dan Jackson -- out first half -- targeting

