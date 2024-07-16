Georgia’s Corey Collins selected in MLB draft

Georgia infielder/outfielder Corey Collins was selected by the Mets on Monday in the sixth round (No. 173 overall) pick of the MLB draft.
The Suwanee native appeared in 195 games in his Georgia career, including 184 starts, while posting a .289 batting average with 45 home runs, 31 doubles and 152 RBIs. In his senior season, he became the first SEC player to lead the NCAA in on-base percentage, with a .574 mark in 2024.
The 6-foot-3, 236-pounder was named second-team All-American by Baseball America as a first baseman this year. He notched a career year in batting .354 with 20 home runs, 58 RBIs, 56 walks and a school-record 28 hit by pitches.
Collins’ 45 career home runs rank fourth in school history. He tied a school record with three home runs in a game, doing it in his first three at bats against Wofford on March 19.
In the 20th and final round, catcher Fernando Gonzalez was selected by the Giants with the 598th selection.
Collins and Gonzalez were the second and third Bulldogs selected after Charlie Condon was selected third overall by the Rockies.
Georgia has had at least one player drafted dating to 1987.
About the Author
Credit: AP