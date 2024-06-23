Georgia slugger Charlie Condon wins the Golden Spikes Award

Condon was the fifth Golden Spikes finalist in Georgia program history and the school’s first winner. He’s the 11th winner from the SEC, most of any conference.

Condon had seven games with two or more homers and he went deep in eight straight games from April 26 to May 9.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

His 37 homers were three behind the SEC record, and he is tied for fifth all-time in the conference with 62 career homers in two seasons.

Condon was selected through voting of national baseball media, select professional baseball personnel and USA Baseball staff, and the previous winners of the award. Fan voting contributed to the voting total.

Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith and Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana were the other finalists.

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews won the Golden Spikes Award last year and was the No. 2 overall pick by Washington in the amateur draft.