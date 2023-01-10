Georgia’s Brock Bowers can’t be stopped in national championship game

And there were small plays that turned into bigger plays: He had 58 yards after the catch. Tackling well was something that TCU’s players stressed they needed to do well during the week. They didn’t in large part, but especially in attempting to contain Bowers.

Bowers’ lone touchdown was a 22-yard reception that gave the Bulldogs a 45-7 lead with 10:52 remaining in the third quarter.

TCU knew what was coming.

Coach Sonny Dykes was wary of Bowers and teammate Darnell Washington during his pre-game remarks on Sunday. He described them as “two of the best tight ends in college football and some really exceptional athletes.”

Washington added one reception for 28 yards.

TCU defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie on Saturday compared Bowers to a Swiss Army knife because of his ability to do anything. Gillespie said he expected the Bulldogs would line up in one formation and then use motion to try to create mismatches.

“If you got a lot of stuff called with that particular play and they’re doing a lot of the shifting and motioning, you’re going to have be very disciplined with your communication, very disciplined with your eyes; everybody is going to have to be on the same page,” he said.