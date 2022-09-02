Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey on the Bulldogs’ receiving group

This year, as a sophomore, McConkey wants to grow into an even bigger role than he took on last season. He’ll get the chance soon, with Georgia opening the season versus Oregon at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I’m kind of trying to step into a bigger role this year, just doing what the coaches ask me to do, don’t do anything I’m not comfortable with, just play my game and the rest will take care of itself,” McConkey said. “When you’re a year older in the program, obviously there’s expectations to kind of be a leader, obviously you want to be on the field and make more plays, but not necessarily go out and catch more balls or have more yards, but really just be someone that the younger guys can lean on and kind of look up to and ask for advice.”

The Bulldogs don’t have Burton or George Pickens (now with the Steelers) this season, but McConkey said the receivers are versatile and capable of explosive plays (to be fair, Pickens barely played last season because of a torn ACL, so Georgia already had to find its way without him).

He bragged about Dominick Blaylock, who is healthy after two torn ACLs derailed his past two seasons, and freshmen, including De’Nylon Morrissette, Dillon Bell and Mekhi Mews.

“I think we have a lot of guys that can make explosive plays,” McConkey said. “We’re big. We’re small. We’re fast. It’s a wide variety, and I think all of us have our own skill sets that we can bring to the table. Each one of us has different attributes that we bring to the table. That is kind of our biggest strength, we all know how to use what we are good at.”

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.