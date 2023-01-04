BreakingNews
McCarthy fails again in bid for speaker, GOP in disarray
Georgia volleyball’s Tom Black gets raise, extension

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

ATHENS — Considering what he has done the past year – never mind the past six – with Georgia’s volleyball program, it should come as no surprise that Tom Black received a contract extension from UGA.

Athletic director Josh Brooks announced Wednesday a new deal that will keep Black as the Bulldogs’ volleyball coach through 2027. The agreement also includes an “increased compensation package,” though details were not immediately available.

“This is a great day for Georgia athletics and our volleyball program,” Brooks said. “Tom, his wife, Crystal, and their two daughters, Kylin and Emerson, mean so much to this university and the Athens community. His teams have achieved remarkable success, and we are excited to watch this program continue to excel under his leadership.”

Black was named 2022 SEC Coach of the Year after guiding the Bulldogs to a 23-8 record. That culminated in the program’s first appearance in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 27 years. Georgia’s third-place finish with 13 SEC victories set a program record and came after the team was picked ninth by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll.

Meanwhile, the volleyball team registered a program-best 3.58 team cumulative GPA, which included a 4.0 during the fall term in which they were competing.

Black has won 100 matches over six seasons and has guided the Bulldogs to two NCAA Tournament appearances (2019, 2022). Kacie Evans became the program’s first All-American since 2004 after a stellar senior campaign. Evans and Sophie Fischer both earned AVCA Southeast All-Region and All-SEC honors in 2022. Statistically, each ranked among the nation’s best in their respective positions.

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

