Georgia volleyball’s Tom Black gets raise, extension

Athletic director Josh Brooks announced Wednesday a new deal that will keep Black as the Bulldogs’ volleyball coach through 2027. The agreement also includes an “increased compensation package,” though details were not immediately available.

“This is a great day for Georgia athletics and our volleyball program,” Brooks said. “Tom, his wife, Crystal, and their two daughters, Kylin and Emerson, mean so much to this university and the Athens community. His teams have achieved remarkable success, and we are excited to watch this program continue to excel under his leadership.”