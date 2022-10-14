ajc logo
Georgia-Vanderbilt: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

In another game with a huge point spread in No. 1 Georgia’s favor, the Bulldogs have Vanderbilt coming to town.

The Commodores could beat the spread and still lose by a big margin. It’s one of those games. Barring the unexpected, Georgia fans will spend much of Saturday asking how many quarterbacks will their team use?

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15

Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Records: No. 1 Georgia 6-0 (3-0 SEC), Vanderbilt 3-3 (0-2)

Television: SEC Network will televise the game. Taylor Zarzour will handle play-by-play, with Matt Stinchcomb as the analyst and Alyssa Lang as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 81.

ExploreWeek 7 college football schedule: How to watch all 53 FBS games

