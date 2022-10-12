ajc logo
Week 7 college football schedule: How to watch all 53 FBS games

Sports
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Wednesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

This week’s schedule features six head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah, No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU, No. 15 N.C. State at No. 18 Syracuse and No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Texas. Overall, 13 games include a ranked team.

Here is the schedule for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Wednesday, Oct. 12

7:30 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, ESPN2

» Thursday, Oct. 13

7 p.m., Baylor at West Virginia, FS1

7 p.m., Temple at Central Florida, ESPN

» Friday, Oct. 14

7:30 p.m., Navy at SMU, ESPN

8 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at Florida International, CBS Sports Network

» Saturday, Oct. 15

ACC

12:30 p.m., Miami at Virginia Tech, ACC regional sports networks (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., No. 15 N.C. State at No. 18 Syracuse, ACC Network

7:30 p.m., No. 4 Clemson at Florida State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

8 p.m., North Carolina at Duke, ACC Network

American Athletic

4 p.m., Tulane at South Florida, ESPNU

7:30 p.m., Memphis at East Carolina, ESPNU

Big 12

Noon, Iowa State at No. 22 Texas, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

Noon, No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma, ESPN2

3:30 p.m., No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

Big Ten

Noon, Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois, Big Ten Network

Noon, No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, Fox

3:30 p.m., Maryland at Indiana, ESPN2

4 p.m., Wisconsin at Michigan State, Fox

7:30 p.m., Nebraska at Purdue, Big Ten Network

Conference USA

3:30 p.m., Charlotte at Alabama-Birmingham, Stadium

3:30 p.m., Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, ESPN-Plus

4 p.m., Louisiana Tech at North Texas, ESPN-Plus

6 p.m., Rice at Florida Atlantic, ESPN-Plus

MAC

Noon, Central Michigan at Akron, ESPN-Plus

Noon, Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, ESPN-Plus

1 p.m., Buffalo at Massachusetts, ESPN3

2 p.m., Connecticut at Ball State, ESPN3

3:30 p.m., Kent State at Toledo, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Ohio at Western Michigan, CBS Sports Network

Mountain West

7 p.m., Utah State at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network

8 p.m., New Mexico at New Mexico State, FloSports

10:30 p.m., Air Force at Nevada-Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network

10:45 p.m., San Jose State at Fresno State, FS2

Midnight, Nevada at Hawaii, Nevada Sports Net/Spectrum Sports

Pac-12

2 p.m., California at Colorado, Pac-12 Networks

5:30 p.m., Arizona at Washington, Pac-12 Networks

7:30 p.m., Stanford at Notre Dame, NBC

8 p.m., No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah, Fox

9 p.m., Washington State at Oregon State, Pac-12 Networks

SEC

Noon, Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss, ESPN

3:30 p.m., Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia, SEC Network

3:30 p.m., No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, CBS

3:30 p.m., Arkansas at BYU, ESPN

7 p.m., LSU at Florida, ESPN

7:30 p.m., No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky, SEC Network

Sun Belt

Noon, Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU

3:30 p.m., Texas State at Troy, ESPN3

4 p.m., No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, NFL Network

7 p.m., Arkansas State at Southern Mississippi, ESPN-Plus

FBS independents

Noon, Colgate at Army, CBS Sports Network

1 p.m., Buffalo at Massachusetts, ESPN3

2 p.m., Connecticut at Ball State, ESPN3

3:30 p.m., Arkansas at BYU, ESPN

3:30 p.m., Gardner-Webb at Liberty, ESPN-Plus

7:30 p.m., Stanford at Notre Dame, NBC

8 p.m., New Mexico at New Mexico State, FloSports

