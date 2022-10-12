Week 7 college football schedule: How to watch all 53 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Wednesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
This week’s schedule features six head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah, No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU, No. 15 N.C. State at No. 18 Syracuse and No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Texas. Overall, 13 games include a ranked team.
Here is the schedule for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:
Time, Teams, Network
» Wednesday, Oct. 12
7:30 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, ESPN2
» Thursday, Oct. 13
7 p.m., Baylor at West Virginia, FS1
7 p.m., Temple at Central Florida, ESPN
» Friday, Oct. 14
7:30 p.m., Navy at SMU, ESPN
8 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at Florida International, CBS Sports Network
» Saturday, Oct. 15
ACC
12:30 p.m., Miami at Virginia Tech, ACC regional sports networks (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)
3:30 p.m., No. 15 N.C. State at No. 18 Syracuse, ACC Network
7:30 p.m., No. 4 Clemson at Florida State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
8 p.m., North Carolina at Duke, ACC Network
American Athletic
4 p.m., Tulane at South Florida, ESPNU
7:30 p.m., Memphis at East Carolina, ESPNU
Big 12
Noon, Iowa State at No. 22 Texas, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Noon, No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma, ESPN2
3:30 p.m., No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Big Ten
Noon, Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois, Big Ten Network
Noon, No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, Fox
3:30 p.m., Maryland at Indiana, ESPN2
4 p.m., Wisconsin at Michigan State, Fox
7:30 p.m., Nebraska at Purdue, Big Ten Network
Conference USA
3:30 p.m., Charlotte at Alabama-Birmingham, Stadium
3:30 p.m., Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, ESPN-Plus
4 p.m., Louisiana Tech at North Texas, ESPN-Plus
6 p.m., Rice at Florida Atlantic, ESPN-Plus
MAC
Noon, Central Michigan at Akron, ESPN-Plus
Noon, Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, ESPN-Plus
1 p.m., Buffalo at Massachusetts, ESPN3
2 p.m., Connecticut at Ball State, ESPN3
3:30 p.m., Kent State at Toledo, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Ohio at Western Michigan, CBS Sports Network
Mountain West
7 p.m., Utah State at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network
8 p.m., New Mexico at New Mexico State, FloSports
10:30 p.m., Air Force at Nevada-Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network
10:45 p.m., San Jose State at Fresno State, FS2
Midnight, Nevada at Hawaii, Nevada Sports Net/Spectrum Sports
Pac-12
2 p.m., California at Colorado, Pac-12 Networks
5:30 p.m., Arizona at Washington, Pac-12 Networks
7:30 p.m., Stanford at Notre Dame, NBC
8 p.m., No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah, Fox
9 p.m., Washington State at Oregon State, Pac-12 Networks
SEC
Noon, Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss, ESPN
3:30 p.m., Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia, SEC Network
3:30 p.m., No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, CBS
3:30 p.m., Arkansas at BYU, ESPN
7 p.m., LSU at Florida, ESPN
7:30 p.m., No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky, SEC Network
Sun Belt
Noon, Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU
3:30 p.m., Texas State at Troy, ESPN3
4 p.m., No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, NFL Network
7 p.m., Arkansas State at Southern Mississippi, ESPN-Plus
FBS independents
Noon, Colgate at Army, CBS Sports Network
1 p.m., Buffalo at Massachusetts, ESPN3
2 p.m., Connecticut at Ball State, ESPN3
3:30 p.m., Arkansas at BYU, ESPN
3:30 p.m., Gardner-Webb at Liberty, ESPN-Plus
7:30 p.m., Stanford at Notre Dame, NBC
8 p.m., New Mexico at New Mexico State, FloSports
About the Author