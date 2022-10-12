Week 7 college football schedule: How to watch all 53 FBS games

This week’s schedule features six head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah, No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU, No. 15 N.C. State at No. 18 Syracuse and No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Texas. Overall, 13 games include a ranked team.

Here is the schedule for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents: