ajc logo
X

Georgia uses defensive intensity to outlast Western Carolina

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Coach Mike White’s first season at Georgia got off to a strong start, as the Bulldogs defeated Western Carolina 68-55 on Monday night.

Junior Kario Oquendo led Georgia with 18 points, three blocks and a steal.

Oquendo, a 6-foot-4 guard, knifed his way to the basket and got to the free-throw line. He also hit two 3-pointers.

“I got some good looks,” Oquendo said. “Most of them were falling, so it was a fresh start for me (after I missed that first shot).”

The Bulldogs jumped to an early lead and led 37-22, but the Catamounts mounted a strong second-half comeback. Western Carolina went on a 16-5 run, bringing the score as close as two points with about 13 minutes remaining.

“When we came out of halftime, we took a step back – in terms of them taking the energy. They took the momentum,” Oquendo said.

Oquendo catalyzed Georgia’s offense late to seal the win, scoring five consecutive points to extend the lead to 11, and the Bulldogs never looked back.

Junior center Frank Anselem added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Both teams were cold during the first four minutes of the game. The Bulldogs eventually grabbed a 15-5 lead.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim provided a spark off the bench with a 3-pointer. He finished with eight points and five rebounds.

Georgia’s defense forced 14 turnovers, but the Bulldogs had 21 turnovers.

“We were trying to do too much,” Oquendo said of the team’s turnovers. “We just needed to make certain plays. Coach White always stresses to us to make the easy play, but we were trying to make the hard plays.”

Besides forcing turnovers, the Bulldogs held the Catamounts to 26% shooting in the first half and 35% overall.

“We weren’t allowing any 3s, so we got them out of their rhythm,” Oquendo said of Georgia’s defensive focus.

Georgia finished with 38 points in the paint and also outrebounded the Catamounts 42-26.

Georgia will travel to Wake Forest on Friday in its first road game of the season.

About the Author

Follow Trevyn Gray on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

News is good on Georgia’s latest injury setback8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Road back to playoff wide, straight for Georgia Bulldogs
9h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech

Rodney Howard powers Tech to season-opening victory
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Rodney Howard eager to show offseason improvement
14h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Rodney Howard eager to show offseason improvement
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

News is good on Georgia’s latest injury setback
8h ago
Everything Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at his Nov. 7 news conference
9h ago
Road back to playoff wide, straight for Georgia Bulldogs
9h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
A need for speed? Georgia election results will come quicker this year
Impact of Georgia voting law debated ahead of its biggest test
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top