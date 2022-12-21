Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal

He returned to action last spring and competed for playing time in the fall. However, he remained behind starters Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington on the depth chart and eventually fell behind freshman Oscar Delp, too. Gilbert last traveled with the Bulldogs to Mississippi State. He did not suit up for the SEC Championship game Dec. 3.

“We’re trying to help him be the best person he can on and off the field, and that’s decisions we make each and every week,” Smart said that week.

Gilbert becomes the second member of Georgia’s 2022 team to enter the portal. He follows junior defensive tackle Bill Norton, who landed at Arizona.

Clearly, the Bulldogs were pulling for Gilbert to regain the form that made him the top tight end prospect in the country in 2020. Coaches and players gushed about his touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of a 55-0 win over Vandy.

“To see him be in the end zone finally, I’m speechless, you feel me?” junior wideout Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said after that game. “I’ve been seeing him put in a lot of work. He’s been through a lot, so to see him do that finally and live out the dream, it’s a blessing. When he scored, everybody was up for him.”

Said Smart: “It was great for that kid confidence-wise and great just trying to give him something to celebrate and be happy about. I was really happy for him.”

Georgia remains well-stocked at Gilbert’s position. In addition to Bowers, Washington and Delp, juniors Ryland Goede and Brett Seither also play the position. The Bulldogs also signed two more top-10 tight ends Wednesday in Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie and are recruiting two more top-5 players at the position for the next recruiting cycle.