ajc logo
X

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

ATHENS – And just like that, Arik Gilbert is gone. Again.

Georgia’s troubled tight end from Marietta entered the transfer portal. He had been dismissed from the team, people familiar with his situation confirmed.

After an abbreviated freshman season at LSU, Gilbert spent the past two seasons with the Bulldogs. He caught his first touchdown pass for Georgia against Vanderbilt on Oct. 15, but hasn’t played since.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Gilbert’s UGA career concludes with two catches for 16 yards in three games played. He had 368 yards on 35 receptions and two touchdowns before leaving LSU after eight games in 2020. He earned freshman All-SEC honors.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Gilbert was expected to play for the Bulldogs in 2021, but quit the team while remaining enrolled in school because of “some personal issues,” according to coach Kirby Smart.

He returned to action last spring and competed for playing time in the fall. However, he remained behind starters Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington on the depth chart and eventually fell behind freshman Oscar Delp, too. Gilbert last traveled with the Bulldogs to Mississippi State. He did not suit up for the SEC Championship game Dec. 3.

“We’re trying to help him be the best person he can on and off the field, and that’s decisions we make each and every week,” Smart said that week.

Gilbert becomes the second member of Georgia’s 2022 team to enter the portal. He follows junior defensive tackle Bill Norton, who landed at Arizona.

Clearly, the Bulldogs were pulling for Gilbert to regain the form that made him the top tight end prospect in the country in 2020. Coaches and players gushed about his touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of a 55-0 win over Vandy.

“To see him be in the end zone finally, I’m speechless, you feel me?” junior wideout Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said after that game. “I’ve been seeing him put in a lot of work. He’s been through a lot, so to see him do that finally and live out the dream, it’s a blessing. When he scored, everybody was up for him.”

Said Smart: “It was great for that kid confidence-wise and great just trying to give him something to celebrate and be happy about. I was really happy for him.”

Georgia remains well-stocked at Gilbert’s position. In addition to Bowers, Washington and Delp, juniors Ryland Goede and Brett Seither also play the position. The Bulldogs also signed two more top-10 tight ends Wednesday in Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie and are recruiting two more top-5 players at the position for the next recruiting cycle.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Danny Karnik

Brent Key bringing different plan to Georgia Tech recruiting3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson posts goodbye message to Atlanta fans
20h ago

Credit: AJC file photo/Steve Schaefer

2022 National Signing Day: Georgia
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Rodney Howard surging after slow start for Georgia Tech
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Rodney Howard surging after slow start for Georgia Tech
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Travis Schlenk steps down as Hawks head of basketball ops, Landry Fields promoted
8h ago
The Latest

Another banner day for Georgia football recruiting
46m ago
2022 National Signing Day: Georgia
5h ago
Georgia feels snubbed (again) by Joe Moore Trophy
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top