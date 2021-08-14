Arik Gilbert not with Bulldogs because of ‘personal issues’

Considered one of the top offseason transfers in Power 5 football this year, the former 5-star tight end from Marietta High School landed at UGA this summer from LSU in part because he wanted to make the transition to playing wide receiver. Georgia, which had lost star split end George Pickens to an ACL tear in the spring, told Gilbert he could play there.

But Gilbert was reported to have missed several practices this week -- the first full week of preseason camp -- and then was absent Saturday for the Bulldogs’ first scrimmage of the preseason at Sanford Stadium. Georgia coach Kirby Smart revealed later that it was for “personal issues.”