Arik Gilbert not with Bulldogs because of ‘personal issues’

ATHENS -- The Arik Gilbert experiment doesn’t appear to be going too well for the Georgia Bulldogs so far.
Considered one of the top offseason transfers in Power 5 football this year, the former 5-star tight end from Marietta High School landed at UGA this summer from LSU in part because he wanted to make the transition to playing wide receiver. Georgia, which had lost star split end George Pickens to an ACL tear in the spring, told Gilbert he could play there.
But Gilbert was reported to have missed several practices this week -- the first full week of preseason camp -- and then was absent Saturday for the Bulldogs’ first scrimmage of the preseason at Sanford Stadium. Georgia coach Kirby Smart revealed later that it was for “personal issues.”
“Arik’s dealing with some personal issues,” Smart said during the post-scrimmage Zoom call with reporters. “We love him. We’re thinking about him. We’re trying to help him.”
As for if and when Gilbert might be back with the team, Smart said only, “We hope to get him back soon.”
Smart didn’t shed any light on what kind of issues Gilbert is dealing with. His comments were similar to the ones he issued Sunday when responding to queries about the absence of special-teams coordinator assistant coach Scott Cochran from camp.
“When you think about a medical staff like Ron Courson has,” Smart said, referring to the Bulldogs’ director of sports medicine, “he has so much experience in dealing those issues. Our thoughts and prayers are with (Gilbert) right now as he deals with those personal issues.”