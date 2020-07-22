Georgia tickets top pack with billions of dollars at stake in secondary ticket market

• Ohio State: $248,933,160

• Georgia $199,774,884

• Alabama $173,648,368

• Florida $148,760,640

• LSU $145,758,945

• Michigan $141,784,339

• Auburn $132,838,069

• Notre Dame $129,939,228

• USC $126,015,000

• Oklahoma $113,203,121

The Big Ten and Pac-12 schools have already canceled all non-conference games, moving forward with a model their administrators will allow for more flexibility.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has said throughout the process that his goal was to get the season started on time and maintain a full schedule.

But Sankey has recently conceded the challenges of doing so, sharing there are several alternative season models still under considerations after the league athletic directors met in Birmingham on July 13.

Peach Bowl CEO and President Gary Stokan speculated on multiple Alabama radio stations last week that the SEC may got to model of conference games plus one non-conference game.

Stokan has an interest because if the ACC were also to adapt that model, he would have to consider canceling one of the three Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic games he has scheduled in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and adjust the matchups.

Stokes said if Georgia and Florida State end up out of the mix for the currently scheduled games — UGA playing Georgia Tech as its non-conference game, and the Seminoles playing Florida — he would match Virginia and West Virginia in the Sept. 7 Monday night slot.

No doubt, there are several athletic directors and programs scrambling, including Alabama which is looking to replace USC in its opening game.

Here is what the most expensive average tickets per program looked like for 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic turned the season upside down:

• Georgia $359

• Ohio State $346

• Notre Dame $279

• USC $271

• Alabama $244

• Florida $240

• Auburn $217

• Oklahoma $214

• LSU $204

• Michigan $188

Those numbers will obviously change if schools end up allowing limited participants into the stadiums, depending on the various local legislation from state to state amid the Covid-19 conditions.

Stokan, for example, told Atlanta's 680 The Fan radio station that Mercedes-Benz Stadium has collegiate football seating provisions in place for 25 precent, 30 percent and 50 percent capacity, per a 247Sports report.

The demand and pricing for tickets on the secondary market would obviously increase.

