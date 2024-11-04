It will have been more than a month since Georgia football last played a home game when they take on Tennessee on Nov. 16.
The SEC announced Monday that the game against the Volunteers is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
For the first time in 2024, the Bulldogs will host a night game. However, it will be the third night game they have played in this season.
“I don’t see a big difference in 3:30 and 7:30 in terms of recruiting,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on game times last week. “I mean, (recruits) can come to the game either way. You can make the case the atmosphere is better at night.”
This game will certainly have a big game feel. One-loss Georgia is ranked No. 2 and one-loss Tennessee is currently the No. 7 team in the country.
Before the Volunteers travel to Athens, they host Mississippi State this week. Georgia meanwhile goes on the road to take on the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels.
Tennessee was the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings when the two teams last played in Athens. Georgia won 27-13 and went on to win the national championship that season.
“We got another big game next week, and then another big game after that, and then another big game after that,” Georgia quarterback Carson Beck said. “And that’s why you come to Georgia. So, I mean, we’re gonna have another opportunity next week to come out here and play the best football that we possibly can.
“That’s why I love the game.”
