Georgia starts slow, falls in NCAA tournament

Two nights earlier, Georgia had a dominant look and excelled in what it did best to fly past Dayton in the opening round. Iowa State made it difficult for Georgia in each of those areas Sunday. The Cyclones opened up in a 2-3 zone, which discombobulated Georgia offensively.

Jenna Staiti, also in her final game at Georgia after a six-year college career, led Georgia with 16 points and nine rebounds. Morrison scored 10 points.

Georgia’s offense involved plenty of work in a half-court set, which isn’t the team’s strong suit. When it did have a chance to run in transition, it took mid-range jumpers rather than consistently driving toward the basket.

The lack of makes carried over to the defensive end as Iowa State hit nine 3-pointers, compared to a 4-of-14 clip for Georgia. Donarski led the Cyclones with 20 points. Georgia held star Ashley Joens, who scored 38 points against UT-Arlington, in check with only 12 points, but Iowa State got more contributions from its supporting cast.

Defensively, Georgia went under numerous screens and allowed for numerous open 3-point looks for Iowa State. The Cyclones shot 37%, but forced 15 Georgia turnovers and scored 19 points off of those miscues.

In search of a deeper postseason run, Georgia loses Staiti and Morrison. The other seniors, Mikayla Coombs and Malury Bates, have the option to use an extra year of eligibility. Georgia could also welcome back Maori Davenport, who elected to sit out during the 2021-22 season for personal reasons.

Along with the returners, the Lady Bulldogs already have Tineya Hylton in uniform, and she has played sparingly since January with some signature moments. Georgia added Janiah Barker, a five-star and third-ranked prospect nationally, along with four-star Sydney Bowles.