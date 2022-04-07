Georgia star pitcher Jonathan Cannon sidelined with injury

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

The Bulldogs’ 6-foot-6 star right-hander suffered a forearm injury while throwing warmups for a bullpen session before the Clemson game Tuesday. He underwent a thorough examination Wednesday, and it was determined that there was no serious structural damage. But the Bulldogs have scratched him for Friday’s scheduled start on the road against South Carolina and at least next week’s home series against Texas A&M.

“It’s brutal, it just is,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said during his weekly appearance on Athens radio station 960 The Ref on Thursday. “But we got good news from doctors on the phone (Wednesday), and we’re just going to have to be week to week now.”