Georgia star pitcher Jonathan Cannon sidelined with injury

Georgia will be without ace pitcher Jonathan Cannon for at least two weeks.
The Bulldogs’ 6-foot-6 star right-hander suffered a forearm injury while throwing warmups for a bullpen session before the Clemson game Tuesday. He underwent a thorough examination Wednesday, and it was determined that there was no serious structural damage. But the Bulldogs have scratched him for Friday’s scheduled start on the road against South Carolina and at least next week’s home series against Texas A&M.
“It’s brutal, it just is,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said during his weekly appearance on Athens radio station 960 The Ref on Thursday. “But we got good news from doctors on the phone (Wednesday), and we’re just going to have to be week to week now.”
Cannon leads the SEC in wins (6), innings pitched (47-1/3) and walks allowed (3). On the season, he’s 6-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 46 strikeouts. The Bulldogs will replace him with junior right-hander Nolan Crisp (0-0, 5.29), who will go against South Carolina’s Noah Hall (1-4, 6.27).
Cannon is only the latest Georgia pitcher sidelined with injuries. The Bulldogs already have lost No. 3 starter Dylan Ross and key reliever Will Childers to season-ending arm injuries.
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, left-hander Liam Sullivan (1-2, 3.99) will make his return this weekend. Normally Georgia’s Saturday starter, Stricklin will wait until Sunday to bring Sullivan back. Garrett Brown (0-0, 6.75) will get the ball for Game 2.
The No. 14-ranked Bulldogs lost on the road to Clemson 4-3 on Tuesday night to fall to 22-6. They’re 6-3 in SEC play and will put that record on the line against the Gamecocks (14-14, 3-6), who rank last in the conference in batting (.261) this season.
