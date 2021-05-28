Georgia softball wins Game 1 of Super Regional over Florida

ajc logo
The Georgia softball team shut out Florida to win Game 1 of the Gainesville Super Regional, 4-0 on Friday.

Sophomore right fielder Jaiden Fields put Georgia ahead 1-0 in the third inning with a solo home run, and freshman catcher Payden Bordeau added to the lead with a three-run homer in the seventh.

Fields was 3-for-3 to lead the team in hits, and she scored two runs. Bordeau was 2-for-3, as she and Fields combined to produce five of the team’s six hits.

Senior pitcher Mary Wilson Avant pitched a complete game, limiting the Gators to three hits in seven innings. Avant also struck out nine and walked two.

